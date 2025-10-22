Sean McDermott to 'manage' three defenders returning to Bills' practice
There's a wave of Buffalo Bills defenders returning to practice.
As the Bills are back on the field after their Week 7 bye week, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Maxwell Hairston, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi were all able to suit up for Buffalo's Wednesday practice. McDermott was able to share the update with Bills' media before practice.
Of course, all three are coming back under different circumstances. Hairston is finally back on the field after suffering what some feared to be a season-ending knee injury during training camp. Hoecht and Ogunjobi are back after serving six-game suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs.
Their returns are much needed. Buffalo has struggled defensively this season and has a chance to get back on track with a favorable matchup with the Panthers in Week 8.
The Bills have been middle of the pack this season in pass defense (92.2 passer rating allowed, 16th in the NFL) and in getting to the quarterback (15 sacks, tied for 14th in the NFL). Having a speedy DB like Hairston back in the lineup will be helpful in slowing down receivers, which will allow Hoecht and Ogunjobi to be able to get home upfront.
Hairston will also be helpful in slowing down an emerging passing attack in Carolina, which has a standout rookie in Tetairoa McMillan, and up-and-coming second-year players Xavier Legette and Ja'Tavion Sanders.
His return could impact a passing attack that is tied at 26th in the league in passing yards per game (186.6). It's also important to note the team will be without fellow rookie CB Dorian Strong due to injury. So Hairston's return is key.
But the returns of Hoecht and Ogunjobi may be best felt in the run defense, especially with the Panthers next on the slate. Buffalo is allowing a league-worst 5.8 yards per carry and rank 31st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (156.3).
Those figures will be tested against the Carolina, which has the NFL's third-leading rusher in Rico Dowdle, as well as a former 1,000-yard back behind him in Chuba Hubbard.
