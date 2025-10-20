Bills learn what to expect from Panthers after downing rival Jets
While the Buffalo Bills were resting up on the bye, their Week 8 opponent was eking out a win against one of their AFC East rivals.
The Carolina Panthers were able to sneak past the New York Jets in a low-scoring affair in Week 7. And while the Panthers can't be taken lightly, it has to be encouraging to see them struggling with a team that Buffalo blew out in Week 2.
But if the Bills implore this logic, it also has to concern them knowing this Carolina team blanked a Falcons team that handled Buffalo on Monday Night Football.
Buckling up for Rico and running game
Dowdle has been running wild in October. While his performance against the Jets was a little more modest (96 scrimmage yards), the fifth-year back is rolling, as he's third in the NFL in rushing yards (551).
Over the last three games, Dowdle is averaging 189.7 yards from scrimmage per game. And with the Buffalo allowing 156.3 rushing yards per game coming in (31st in the NFL), the Bills have to be concerned with slowing down the run.
In addition to Dowdle is Chuba Hubbard, too. He didn't have his best showing as he returned from injury against New York. But he is coming off a 2024 season where he amassed 1,366 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns.
Young and the rested
Due to an ankle injury he suffered in the win over the Jets, Panthers' QB Bryce Young looks to be leaning toward being out for Week 8.
Although he has not fully lived up to the status of being a No. 1 overall pick, he has improved here in 2025. Young has won four of his last five starts, totaling eight TDs in that span (seven passing) against two interceptions.
Young being out means a Bills' legend will be in the lineup; Carolina will look to veteran Andy Dalton, who will be making his first start since Week 7 of 2024.
Cleaning up QBs
Although the Panthers are coming off a six-sack effort against New York, it was their first real success getting to a QB on the year. Carolina's total of 11 sacks is tied for 28th in the league, boosted by its showing against the NFL's worst pass-protecting unit with the Jets.
For Buffalo, this is a much-needed sight after giving up 12 sacks through six games, two shy of the 14 totaled across 17 regular season games in 2024.
The Bills will look to keep MVP QB Josh Allen upright after he's been sacked eight times in the last three games.
Up-and-coming WRs
Considering Buffalo's struggles in the secondary, playing against a promising young receiving corps can present some challenges. The first is Tetairoa McMillan, whose 413 receiving yards and 30 receptions both rank third in the NFL among all rookies.
As much of a physical mismatch "T-Mac" could pose at 6-foot-5, he looks like he has a running mate in Xavier Legette. The South Carolina product is coming off a career game, as he posted nine receptions for 92 yards and a score.
Seeing what various receivers have done to the Bills' defensive backfield this season, they must look to contain these young wideouts to mitigate a Week 8 upset.
