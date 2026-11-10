What to Expect From Bills' Backup Offensive Linemen Left Side Out vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills already had their hands full facing off against the most aggressive defense in the league on Monday Night Football. Now, the Bills will be without two of their starters on the offensive line for the primetime matchup.

Dion Dawkins and Alec Anderson will both miss this Week 9 matchup, meaning Josh Allen will be operating without the left side of his offensive line.

Dawkins missed the entire week of practice with a rib injury, whie Anderson was able to log a limited practice on Saturday. Both were questionable heading into Monday night. This is also the first time since 2015 that the Bills have had adjacent offensive linemen injured ahead of a game, per Thad Brown.

It's a big opportunity for Tylan Grable and Austin Corbett to step up against the Brian Flores-led Vikings defense, so what can Bills fans expect from these backups?

What Grable's Shown this year

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tylan Grable gets ready to block Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is Grable's third season with the Bills, but heading into 2026, he'd appeared in just five games with two starts under his belt. After filling in for an injured Spencer Brown against the Rams, he started against the Ravens last week.

In those 130 offensive snaps agaisnt LA and Baltimore, he allowed seven QB pressures. His PFF pass blocking efficiency scores were 87.5 and 97.4, respectively. At 6'7", he was able to utilize his size to his advantage in the run game and screen game, getting almost 50 yards downfield to pick up a block on this Ty Johnson screen against the Rams.

It's a tough matchup against Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel on the edge, and he'll be on the left side after all of his action coming on the right side this season, but Grable has shown he's a swing tackle Buffalo can rely on in a pinch, which is certainly what tonight can be described as.

Corbett's experience is key

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corbett, who subbed in for two snaps in the first quarter against the Ravens, is the ideal backup interior offensive lineman. A nine-year veteran with 78 career starts, he has experience playing both guard and center.

In 2025 with Carolina, he allowed 15 pressures and two sacks on 673 offensive snaps. His PFF pass blocking efficiency score was 97.8, his eighth-straight season with a score above 94.

The Vikings don't offer quite as many dominant pass rushers along the interior, but Corbett will need to identify blitzing linebackers through the A and B gaps, something his 101 games played should help with.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —