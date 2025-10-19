Bills officially AFC East's second-place team after surprising Patriots stay hot
Just two weeks ago the Buffalo Bills were undefeated, in control of their division, clear favorites to make Super Bowl LX from the AFC, and preparing for a "White Out" primetime game at Highmark Stadium.
Don't look now, but they're suddenly in second place in the AFC East and their five-year reign atop the division is being seriously threatened.
MORE: Sean McDermott's eye-popping record coming off bye gives Bills hope for quick rebound
While the Bills spent their Sunday enjoying a much-needed bye after consecutive sloppy losses, the feisty New England Patriots won another game. Under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, the Pats have reeled off four consecutive wins — highlighted by the 23-20 upset of the Bills on that Sunday night at Highmark Stadium — to improve to 5-2.
After starting 4-0, the Bills are now officially in second at 4-2.
A year ago after Week 7, the Bills were 5-2 and no other team in the division had more than two wins. There are signs - from both the Bills and the Patriots — that winning this year's AFC East won't be the cakewalk many predicted.
MORE: Bills' upcoming foe loses QB in Week 7, which could force familiar face under center
In their last two losses, the Bills have committed 19 penalties and five turnovers. Meanwhile, the Patriots and second-year quarterback Drake Maye are heating up. (No need to mention the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, as they both lost again Sunday to fall to a combined 1-13 and serve as nothing but fodder for the Bills and Pats.)
New England trailed at the Tennessee Titans early, 13-10, but scored the final 21 points for an easy win. The Pats are 4-0 on the road.
MORE: Bills take impressive seven years of good vibes into otherwise dim bye week
There's lots of football to be played between now and then, but it's setting up to be an important clash when the Bills play in Foxboro in Week 15 on Dec. 14.
The Bills, who haven't lost three consecutive games since Josh Allen's rookie season in 2018, visit the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —