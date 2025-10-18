Bills Central

Bills take impressive seven years of good vibes into otherwise dim bye week

Losers of two in a row, the Buffalo Bills haven't lost three consecutive since Josh Allen's rookie season in 2018.

Richie Whitt

Bills' rookie QB Josh Allen in 2018
Bills' rookie QB Josh Allen in 2018 / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Lots of doom and plenty of gloom surrounding the Buffalo Bills this week. With two sloppy losses, the team's Super Bowl train has been temporarily derailed by potholes of questions about their slumping receivers, defensive shortcomings and continued mistakes that have led to 19 penalties and five turnovers in two weeks.

In the last two weeks star quarterback Josh Allen has referred to his team as "piss-poor" and admitted to spending some sleepless nights fretting over a 4-0 start gone awry.

"It's gonna eat at me the next two weeks," Allen said after last Monday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. "I mean, a lot of stuff to clean up."

While the 4-2 Bills take a much-needed break this weekend, there is optimism on the horizon.

Sean McDermott
Sean McDermott / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As we noted earlier this week, head coach Sean McDermott has been pretty salty coming off a Bye week. Perfect, in fact, to the tune of 8-0.

And then there's the model of consistency established by the Bills since Allen's arrival. To wit: The Bills haven't lost three consecutive games during the regular season since Allen's rookie season in 2018.

That season they lost four straight in Weeks 6-9, but have avoided even a three-game slide in the ensuing seven seasons.

The Bills will try to extend that streak and break their two-game slide Oct. 26 at the Carolina Panthers.

After opening the season with 41, 30, 31 and 31 points in their 4-0 start, the Bills' offense has produced only 20 and 14 in their last two losses.

"We've got to figure it out," head coach Sean McDermott said. "We've got to dive deep into what we're doing, how we're doing it, making sure we've got the right people in the right positions, and then the execution at the end of the day, we've got to start from ground zero and work our way back up."

Buffalo Bills' defenders giving chase to the Dolphins in 2018.
Buffalo Bills' defenders giving chase to the Dolphins in 2018. / Bill Ingram / USA TODAY NETWORK

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.