Sean McDermott's eye-popping record coming off Bye gives Bills hope for quick rebound
Considering the uncharacteristically sloppy last two games, it feels like a good time for the Buffalo Bills' Bye. Factoring in head coach Sean McDermott's record coming off a week's rest, it's apparently always a good time for the Bills' Bye.
Coming off consecutive ugly losses to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in which they committed a combined 19 penalties and five turnovers, the Bills have 11 more days to lick their wounds and re-group before traveling to Carolina to play the surprising Panthers in Week 8 (Oct. 26).
If history is any indication, McDermott will use the time wisely.
Since taking over the Bills in 2017, the head coach is undefeated in games immediately after the Bye. A perfect 8-0, including a 35-10 shellacking of the San Francisco 49ers last season. Only one of the games has been on the road: a 20-17 win at the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.
Josh Allen has also never lost coming off the Bye, going 7-0.
In the eight games under McDermott, the Bills have averaged 27.5 points and never scored less than 20. Last season was quite a different feel than this year heading into the Bye. In 2024 the Bills beat the Chiefs at home in Week 11 to head into their off week with a record of 9-2 and a ton of momentum. This season needs to more of a wake-up call, complete with re-set.
A look at McDermott's post-Bye games with the Bills:
2017, Week 7: at Bills 30, Buccaneers 27
2018, Week 12: at Bills 24, Jaguars 21
2019, Week 7: at Bills 31, Dolphins 21
2020, Week 12: at Bills 27, Chargers 17
2021, Week 7: at Bills 26, Dolphins 11
2022, Week 8: at Bills 27, Packers 17
2023, Week 14: Bills 20, at Chiefs 17
2024, Week 13: at Bills 35, 49ers 10
