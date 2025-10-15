Bills Central

Sean McDermott's eye-popping record coming off Bye gives Bills hope for quick rebound

Since taking over the Buffalo Bills in 2017, Sean McDermott is a perfect 8-0 in games immediately after the Bye.

Richie Whitt

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Considering the uncharacteristically sloppy last two games, it feels like a good time for the Buffalo Bills' Bye. Factoring in head coach Sean McDermott's record coming off a week's rest, it's apparently always a good time for the Bills' Bye.

Coming off consecutive ugly losses to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in which they committed a combined 19 penalties and five turnovers, the Bills have 11 more days to lick their wounds and re-group before traveling to Carolina to play the surprising Panthers in Week 8 (Oct. 26).

If history is any indication, McDermott will use the time wisely.

MORE: 2 offensive stars surprisingly among Bills' lowest-graded players in loss to Falcons

Since taking over the Bills in 2017, the head coach is undefeated in games immediately after the Bye. A perfect 8-0, including a 35-10 shellacking of the San Francisco 49ers last season. Only one of the games has been on the road: a 20-17 win at the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Josh Allen has also never lost coming off the Bye, going 7-0.

In the eight games under McDermott, the Bills have averaged 27.5 points and never scored less than 20. Last season was quite a different feel than this year heading into the Bye. In 2024 the Bills beat the Chiefs at home in Week 11 to head into their off week with a record of 9-2 and a ton of momentum. This season needs to more of a wake-up call, complete with re-set.

A look at McDermott's post-Bye games with the Bills:

Bills head coach Sean McDermott celebrates a turnover on downs by the defense in 2024.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott celebrates a turnover on downs by the defense in 2024. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

2017, Week 7: at Bills 30, Buccaneers 27

2018, Week 12: at Bills 24, Jaguars 21

2019, Week 7: at Bills 31, Dolphins 21

2020, Week 12: at Bills 27, Chargers 17

MORE: Once-immune Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills suddenly infected by turnover bug

2021, Week 7: at Bills 26, Dolphins 11

2022, Week 8: at Bills 27, Packers 17

2023, Week 14: Bills 20, at Chiefs 17

2024, Week 13: at Bills 35, 49ers 10

Sean McDermott and Josh Allen
Sean McDermott and Josh Allen / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.