Bills' upcoming foe loses QB in Week 7, which could force familiar face under center
The Buffalo Bills may see a familiar face at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in the two teams' upcoming Week 8 matchup.
Carolina lost its starting quarterback, Bryce Young, to an ankle injury he sustained during the second half of a Week 7 win over the New York Jets, which led to the Panthers inserting backup QB Andy Dalton under center. Dalton should be a familiar name for Bills’ fans, as he was the quarterback who helped guide the Cincinnati Bengals to a fateful Week 17 win over the Baltimore Ravens during the 2017 season, which punched the Bills’ playoff ticket, ending an 18-year playoff drought.
RELATED: What's gone wrong for Bills? 2 studs, 6 duds entering Buffalo's bye week
Young was injured with about a minute to go in the third quarter of Carolina’s win over the Jets, as a Jets defender stepped on his ankle, forcing it to twist awkwardly. David J. Chao, also known as @ProFootballDoc on X, does not believe it is a significant injury.
“We’re taking all the information and we’re going to look at him when we get home some more,” said Carolina head coach Dave Canales on Young after Sunday’s game. “So we’re going to see where we’re at.”
If Young is to remain out of action this week against the Bills, that would mean Dalton would get the start against a Bills’ defense that has allowed opposing passers to throw for at least 233 yards passing in each of their past two games, both losses.
MORE: Bills announce pending return of defensive reinforcements entering bye week
Dalton has started six games against the Bills throughout his career, finishing 4-2, including one win and one loss against Buffalo since Sean McDermott took over as head coach in 2017. His last start against the Bills came in Week 3 of the 2019 season as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, a 21-17 win for Buffalo.
Young has never played against the Bills during his three-year career. The former No. 1 overall pick has helped the Panthers to three straight victories and has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,150 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —