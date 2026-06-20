Where Does Josh Allen Rank Among Modern-Era Hall of Fame Quarterbacks?

Josh Allen is undoubtedly the best quarterback the Buffalo Bills have had since the legendary Jim Kelly. During his 11 seasons with the Bills, Kelly led Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowls and while they never won the title, he consistently had them in contention.

Allen has yet to get the Bills into a Super Bowl, but he's been able to guide them to the playoffs seven seasons in a row and to the AFC Championship Game twice. He's entering his ninth season in the league and his presence again has Buffalo standing out as one of the more promising contenders.

The question for Allen, however, is just how good he is. To answer that question, all you have to do is look at how impressive his stats are when compared to some of the best to ever throw a football.

Where Josh Allen ranks against modern-era HOF QBs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts to scoring a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

An interesting stat is making the rounds on social media, which shows just how dominant Allen has been. When ranked among the 28 modern-era quarterbacks, Josh Allen ranks first in the following categories:

Total yards per game (272.05)

Total touchdowns per game (2.34)

Passer Rating (94.4)

Interception Percentage (2.3%)

Total Yards (34,823)

Rushing Touchdowns (79)

Rushing Yards (4,721)

Allen ranks second in completion percentage at 64 percent and is third in passing yards with 30,102 and third in passing touchdowns with 220.

Even though the post says Allen's stats are against modern-era quarterbacks, this still spans a long time. It also means there were many different "eras" of football, with the league currently in an offensive-centric era where passing is king.

That could make it tough to compare Allen's passing numbers against some of the biggest names in the game, but when you look at his overall body of work, it's hard to argue against him being one of the best to ever play the game. Allen is not only a prolific passer, but he's also capable of carrying the offense with his legs.

He's not someone who will explode with pure speed, but his size and power make him nearly impossible to stop one-on-one. For that reason, he's arguably the greatest dual-threat quarterback the NFL has ever seen.

Bills need to win a title for Josh Allen to be considered one of greatest ever

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops to throw during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As impressive as he's been, Allen still has to find a way to bring a title to Buffalo to be considered one of the greatest overall quarterbacks to play the game.

His numbers will easily get him into the Hall of Fame, but if he's able to bring the Bills their first-ever championship, Allen will enter the debate for one of the top five signal-callers of all-time.

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