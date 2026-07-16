League-Wide Disrespect for Bills’ D.J. Moore Continues in Brutal Trend

Buffalo Bills' President of Football Operations and General Manager Brandon Beane has taken multiple swings at improving Buffalo’s receiving corps since the trade of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans two seasons ago.

At least that’s what it seems he wants those within the fanbase and the media to believe, anyway.

And, even when Beane has been able to consummate a deal via trade or select a receiver during the early portions of the draft, the transactions—at least for the most part—have yet to pan out quite the way he had probably hoped for at the initial moment each move was made.

Aug. 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane walks on the field before an NFL game between the Bills and the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every quality move made by Beane in Buffalo has been matched by questionable ones

As good of a deal as the Diggs’ trade was at the time in March 2020, there’s also been several other failed experiments from the Bills’ head honcho in the front office over the years that have left a bad taste in the mouths of many in Western New York . . . and it’s not from a bad batch of wings.

For instance, like the trades made to acquire Kelvin Benjamin and Amari Cooper at the deadline on two separate occasions that ended up costing Buffalo valuable draft assets that could’ve been used elsewhere if he had just properly addressed the position in the firsthand.

Oh, and there’s no denying that the jury is still out on third-year second-round pick Keon Coleman, who was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s sort of been like “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” for Beane.

A pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) gets broken up by a New England Patriots defender during first-half action of an NFL game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on October 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, luckily he did strike gold by selecting Khalil Shakir—two years prior to picking Coleman—in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Boise State University to help ease the transition during Diggs’ eventual departure from the franchise in 2024.

However, ultimately—as previously mentioned—since then his attempts at hitting on players like Cooper and Coleman, as well as a few others, have certainly gone wide of the intended target.

Despite offseason efforts, NFL pundits know the WR room is still a weakness

And, the rest of the league knows it.

So, while the recent addition of Moore, as well as rookie fourth-round pick Skyler Bell, this offseason might actually work out in Buffalo’s favor despite the outside noise, there’s no hiding for Beane in terms of his numerous miscalculations made at the position.

Dec. 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) kisses his son, Denniston Oliver Moore III, before an NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If the Bills and first-year head coach Joe Brady are going to reach their desired destination this February, which would be a feat that only two other head coaches have ever accomplished, then the receiving room is going to have to show up and show out in 2026: no excuses.

Moore will have to help lead the way, both off the field as a mentor and on the field as a producer.

But, will it happen?

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the second quarter of an NFL game between the Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, September 10, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside detractors haven’t diminished the hopes of Bills Mafia

Well, while a total turnaround in terms of his statistical output is a bit hard to envision for the Bills at the moment, especially after the eight-year veteran had the worst season of his career in 2025, there’s certainly still some hope remaining out there that the Allen-Moore connection can lead to continued success in Western New York this year and beyond: much more.

It’s not hard to see that fans are certainly energized by all of the changes made this offseason.

But, in the end, however, the proof will be in the proverbial pudding, as they say.

Demand for success is high, and it’s time for Allen, Beane, Brady, and the Bills to deliver the goods.

Buffalo Bills franchise QB Josh Allen (17) waves to the packed house of Bills Mafia fans as he takes the field during Day Six of the Bills' training camp at St John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With that said, according to a recent ranking put out by Pro Football Focus on Wednesday, Buffalo’s fanbase might not be getting what it expects out of their new No. 1 receiver.

Buffalo’s veteran WR D.J. Moore was blatantly dissed by PFF

Because—in PFF’s collective opinion, which is certainly questionable, to say the least—Moore isn’t even considered a legitimate top option for quarterback Josh Allen, as he wasn’t ranked in the Top-32 at his position for the upcoming season.

It wasn’t a slight given to every franchise, either.

All of the other contending teams in the NFL, generally speaking, had at least one receiver mentioned, and some—like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos, just to name a few—even had multiple receivers from their roster make the list.

In fact, Buffalo was just one of seven teams not to have at least one receiver make the cut for the analytical site’s recent ranking.

July 23, 2025; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) talks with Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and former offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is now the team's head coach, during a past training camp practice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Needless to say, many in the league don’t expect to see much from Moore in Western New York in 2026.

But, in my opinion, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him make them eat their words . . . we’ll see soon enough, though.

Training camp begins on July 29 in Pittsford, New York.

He’s not Terrell Owens, but get your popcorn ready, Bills Mafia: the "D.J. Moore Show" is almost ready to air.

Dec. 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bears veteran wide receiver DJ Moore (2) prepares to take the field before the start of an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the full 32-player list for the WR position put out by Pro Football Focus:

1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, Age: 25

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks, Age: 24

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, Age: 27

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) spins away from Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) after making a catch during an NFL game between the Bills and Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, Age: 26

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, Age: 26

6. A.J. Brown, New England Patriots, Age: 29

7. Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, Age: 27

8. Nico Collins, Houston Texans, Age: 27

9. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys, Age: 25

10. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons, Age: 24

11. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens, Age: 25

12. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints, Age: 26

Sep. 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) scores a TD in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the third quarter of an NFL game at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders, Age: 30

14. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles, Age: 27

15. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos, Age: 27

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a move against former Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) after making a catch during an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

16. Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers, Age: 32

17. Stefon Diggs, NFL Free Agent, Age: 32

18. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, Age: 25

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) spins out of an attempted tackle from former Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) after making a catch during a previous NFL game at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

19. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, Age: 27

20. Malik Nabers, New York Giants, Age: 22

21. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts, Age: 26

22. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions, Age: 25

23. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers, Age: 23

24. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams, Age: 33

25. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, Age: 30

26. D.K. Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers, Age: 28

27. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers, Age: 24

Oct. 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) carries the ball after making a catch during the second half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

28. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Age: 29

29. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars, Age: 23

30. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs, Age: 26

31. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals, Age: 26

32. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans, Age: 31

Honorable Mention:

33. Tyreek Hill, NFL Free Agent, Age: 32

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