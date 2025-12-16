Record-setting Josh Allen's incredibly unselfish gesture spotlights Bills' protectors

The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed the arrival of the football that Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen brought across the goal line for his record-setting touchdown in Week 13.

In the November 30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Allen's eight-yard run off right tackle on 3rd-and-goal extended the Bills' lead to 23-7 early in the fourth quarter. It was the 29-year-old dual threat's 76th career rushing touchdown.

Entering the game, Allen was tied with the retired Cam Newton (75) for the NFL's all-time rushing touchdowns record for quarterbacks.

For commemorative purposes, the authenticated football was sent to Canton where it will be displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The caretakers in Ohio posted a video of the unboxing on social media, and it was more than a salute to Allen alone.

Allen didn't do it alone

Remarkably, in only his eighth season, Allen already owns the Bills' franchise record for rushing touchdowns, having surpassed Hall-of-Fame running backs Thurman Thomas and OJ Simpson along the way.

Recognizing the importance of his teammates, Allen requested seven Bills' offensive linemen to sign the football. All five first-teamers along with backups Ryan Van Demark and Alec Anderson added their signatures alongside the quarterback's. Van Demark and Anderson were both on the field for the record-setting rush, earning the Week 13 start in place of the injured Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.

Allen added his 77th career TD rush, sprinting 40 yards to paydirt on December 7 against the Bengals. This season, his 12 rushing touchdowns lead all quarterbacks and are fourth most overall in the NFL.

Allen's addresses milestone play

“Third down, it looked like they played kind of what, we call it 77, some brackets, where they're doubling two guys on the outside. Ty Johnson just kind of made an adjustment mid-play.I kind of followed him and got out to the right. Just kind of got stood up, but the O-line coming to throw me in there was pretty cool," said Allen.

As for adding another record to his remarkable resume, the four-time NFL MVP finalist had a predictable response.

It's not why I play the game. I'm just happy, you know, I helped this team get a victory tonight," said Allen.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The signatures

Here are names of the eight players who signed the commemorative football.



Josh Allen (17)



Connor McGovern (66)



David Edwards (76)



Dion Dawkins (73)



Spencer Brown (79)



Ryan Van Demark (74)



O'Cyrus Torrence (64)



Alec Anderson (70)

