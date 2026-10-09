Revisiting Huge Josh Allen Performance That Wasn't Enough Last Time Bills Faced Rams

The Buffalo Bills have certainly been involved in their share of high-scoring games in recent years, and this season has been no exception.

Joe Brady’s team leads the NFL with 127 points after four weeks of play. There wasthe Week 1 victory at Houston, 36-31. Four days later, the Bills reached the end zone early and often in a 41-31 prime time win over the visiting Detroit Lions.

Bills and Rams renew acquaintances forthird time since 2022

Bills' WR Gabe Davis after the catch | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams will be hosting Josh Allen and company for the third time in five years.

Only the Chicago Bears have gained more total yards per game than Sean McVay’s team, while Buffalo’s offense ranked was ranked sixth in the league in this same category entering Week 5. Brady’s team also leads the NFL in points per game (31.7) this season.

Obviously, there have been a few notable changes for both clubs since these two perennial playoff teams met two years ago at SoFi Stadium. Sean McDermott was still head coach of the Bills. As for the Rams, wide receiver Davante Adams was a member of the New York Jets, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald had retired after the 2023 season.

Bills’ QB Josh Allen was superb in 2024 loss

The last time the (6-6) Rams STUNNED the 10-2 Bills in 2024 🫪 pic.twitter.com/C2EkhoFhT2 — Rams Tapes 🇵🇷 (@RamsTapes) October 8, 2026

In Week 14 of 2024, McVay’s squad outlasted the Bills, 44-42. The clubs combined for 902 yards of total offense, with the Rams owning the slight edge, 457-445. Both clubs played turnover-free football. And while Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford was on point with 320 yards through the air (23-of-30) and touchdown tosses to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp (now with the Seattle Seahawks), Allen put on quite a show in a losing effort.

The teams were tied 7-7 after 15 minutes of play. Both clubs drove 70 yards for touchdowns in the first quarter. And as it turned out, the Bills would never have the lead in this 86-point shootout. They trailed by 17 points twice in the third quarter and would outscore the Rams, 21-6, in the fourth quarter.

Is Josh Allen poised for big Monday night vs. Rams?

Throwback to one of the most INSANE fantasy performances we’ve ever seen. 🤯🔥



Josh Allen vs. the Rams in 2024:



🎯 342 passing yards

🏈 3 passing TDs

💨 82 rushing yards

🏈 3 rushing TDs

💥 6 TOTAL TDs



📈 51.88 fantasy points



The first player in NFL history with 3 passing TDs… https://t.co/eNbOZ8f3Ry pic.twitter.com/rJ7mQWKoUG — Fantasy Films (@FantasyFi1ms) September 22, 2026

As for Allen, he accounted for all of Buffalo’s six touchdowns one way or another. He hit on 22-of-37 throws for 342 yards and three scores. He was the Bills’ leading rusher in attempts (10) and yards (82) and ran for three TDs—all one-year jaunts. Amari Cooper led the team with six receptions, while Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins (now with the Patriots), and Ty Johnson were on the receiving end of Allen’s touchdown tosses.

One Sunday later, the Bills outlasted Dan Campbell’s club at Ford Field, 48-42. Allen had another huge performance and Buffalo needed all of that to avoid a second straight loss. This Monday evening in Inglewood, he may have to be at his turnover-free best if the club is to avoid back-to-back losses this season.

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