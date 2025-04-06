Should Bills have interest in soon-to-be cut or traded Raiders cornerback?
It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills have a need at the cornerback spot. Rasul Douglas is still a free agent and Dane Jackson isn't someone Buffalo should be depending on opposite Christian Benford.
Luckily, there are still some decent options on the free-agent market, and the Bills could also address their need in the 2025 NFL Draft later this month.
But there could be a new option available out there to consider, either on the trade or free-agent market. That option comes in the form of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback, Jack Jones.
According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are trying to trade Jones by Monday. If Las Vegas can't make a deal happen, the team will release him.
Originally a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots, Jones was cut loose by the team in 2023 and was snatched up by the Raiders on waivers shortly after.
Jones was excellent in seven games that season, giving up a completion rate of 56.3% and a passer rating of 63.0 when targeted.
Things went south for Jones in 2024, though. His numbers in coverage weren't as good (62.8%, 98.5) and Jones was briefly benched for effort issues. There were also concerns about his attitude during his days with the Patriots.
Despite all that, the Bills can't be picky with their dire need at cornerback and should have interest.
After all, the aforementioned coverage numbers would still provide an upgrade over both Douglas and Jackson on the boundary, and Jones carries just a $3.4 million salary in 2024 and shouldn't cost much in a trade (probably a Day 3 pick).
If things don't pan out with Jones, he can easily be cut at any point and his contract only runs through 2025.
If he does amount to an impact addition in 2025, Jones is still young enough that he can be a multi-year solution if he plays himself into an extension in 2026.
Ideally, the Bills save their draft capital and wait for Jones to be cut, but the 27-year-old is likely to draw some interest from cornerback-needy teams, so Buffalo might not be able to wait.
