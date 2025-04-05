NFL Draft 'zone corner prospect' confirms Bills' interest in potential CB solution
His zone coverage ability makes Mississippi's Trey Amos an intriguing draft prospect for the Buffalo Bills, who are looking to fill a starting spot in their defensive backfield.
With three Top 62 selections, the Bills will potentially have a chance to select Amos of all checks out. To that end, the cornerback is slated to take a pre-draft "30" visit to Orchard Park.
Making an appearance with the The Insiders on NFL Network, Amos revealed a list of five upcoming visits.
"I'm going to the Eagles, Cardinals, Bills, Buccaneers, Steelers, that's all of them," said Amos.
After transferring from Alabama, Amos started all 13 games for Ole Miss in 2024. He showed a comprehensive CB skills set while recording 3.5 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and 13 pass break-ups for the Rebels.
"You're gonna see a lot of being physical at the line of scrimmage against wide receivers. Being a technician. I'm feel like I'm a box of all traits. I can play man. I can play zone. I can just do it all," said Amos.
His prowess in a zone scheme was highly noticeable on tape to NFL Films producer Greg Cosell, who noted that the player's ability fits Sean McDermott's defensive philosophy.
"I really thought he played zone really, really well," said Cosell during a weekly appearance on One Bills Live. "I thought he could read receiver splits and routes. I thought he communicated really well on the back end. I thought he had good sense of spacing. I thought he kinda understood the conflict areas in zone. I thought he played with good eye discipline. I think this guy can play both [man and zone coverage], but I think he's a good zone corner prospect."
The 23-year-old Amos has been projected to go anywhere from Pick No. 26 in Round 1 down through late in Round 2. The Bills get their first opportunity at No. 30 overall. They also have two second-round selections (No. 56, No. 62 overall), and could potentially use one as trade compensation for a move up the board on NFL Draft opening night.
