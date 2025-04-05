Bills Central

NFL Draft 'zone corner prospect' confirms Bills' interest in potential CB solution

The Buffalo Bills will welcome a battle-tested SEC cornerback on an official pre-draft '30' visit

Ralph Ventre

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) during the first half
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key (6) during the first half / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

His zone coverage ability makes Mississippi's Trey Amos an intriguing draft prospect for the Buffalo Bills, who are looking to fill a starting spot in their defensive backfield.

With three Top 62 selections, the Bills will potentially have a chance to select Amos of all checks out. To that end, the cornerback is slated to take a pre-draft "30" visit to Orchard Park.

Making an appearance with the The Insiders on NFL Network, Amos revealed a list of five upcoming visits.

"I'm going to the Eagles, Cardinals, Bills, Buccaneers, Steelers, that's all of them," said Amos.

After transferring from Alabama, Amos started all 13 games for Ole Miss in 2024. He showed a comprehensive CB skills set while recording 3.5 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and 13 pass break-ups for the Rebels.

"You're gonna see a lot of being physical at the line of scrimmage against wide receivers. Being a technician. I'm feel like I'm a box of all traits. I can play man. I can play zone. I can just do it all," said Amos.

His prowess in a zone scheme was highly noticeable on tape to NFL Films producer Greg Cosell, who noted that the player's ability fits Sean McDermott's defensive philosophy.

Trey Amos PBU
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) cannot make a catch against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trey Amos (9) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I really thought he played zone really, really well," said Cosell during a weekly appearance on One Bills Live. "I thought he could read receiver splits and routes. I thought he communicated really well on the back end. I thought he had good sense of spacing. I thought he kinda understood the conflict areas in zone. I thought he played with good eye discipline. I think this guy can play both [man and zone coverage], but I think he's a good zone corner prospect."

The 23-year-old Amos has been projected to go anywhere from Pick No. 26 in Round 1 down through late in Round 2. The Bills get their first opportunity at No. 30 overall. They also have two second-round selections (No. 56, No. 62 overall), and could potentially use one as trade compensation for a move up the board on NFL Draft opening night.

Trey Amos (DB03)
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos (DB03) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News