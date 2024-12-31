The Bills have a chance to break franchise record against Patriots

Bills Central

The Buffalo Bills have a chance to break a major franchise record this season

Franchise legends Josh Allen and Jim Kelly
The Buffalo Bills have a chance to make history this season. Never in their franchise history have they had a 14+ win season. With a win over the New England Patriots, the Bills will have their first ever 14 win season.

They achieved 13 wins in 5 other seasons and were 12-2 (best win percentage in team history) in 1964 before the AFL and NFL merger. However, with a loss, the Bills have never been 13-4 either, which would drop them to their 6th best record in team history, behind the 4 other seasons in which they were 13-3.

The Bills might just have more to play for than originally thought. Between Josh Allen's start streak and becoming the best team in franchise history, you might see some extra motivation in Foxborough after all.

