Broncos Insider Reveals Details of Mysterious Bo Nix Injury
Indianapolis, IN.—After six weeks of relative crickets, Tuesday was a big Denver Broncos news day. Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton took to the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine to hold court and answer questions from the assembled media.
One very pointed question that Paton clearly didn't want to linger on was the subject of Bo Nix's mysterious offseason procedure. The Broncos' 2024 first-round pick led the team to 10 wins and a playoff berth, garnering Pro Bowl alternate honors along the way.
Nix was even offered a spot at the Pro Bowl in January, but he declined due to undergoing a "minor" offseason procedure to clean up an injury. The reports at the time indicated that Nix's procedure wasn't related to the back injury we learned he suffered in Week 12 on the road vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Paton doubled down on those reports, saying that Nix's procedure "was not" related to the fractured bones in his back. But the GM emphasized that his budding franchise quarterback is already back on his feet and will be "fine."
“I’m not going to talk about injuries, but he’s fine," Paton said of Nix. "He’s back in the facility. He’s working out. He’s going to be good.”
Paton's cagey response still would have been questioned, but 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported shortly after the Broncos' Combine pressers that Nix's corrective procedure was due to an ankle injury that pre-dated being drafted.
"The scope procedure that caused Broncos QB Bo Nix to pass up his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance last month was to his ankle, per source," Klis posted on X. "It was a pre-existing matter - not something that happened during the season - that Nix wanted to get cleaned up, per source."
That means that amid his historically noteworthy rookie season, Nix likely dealt with some level of discomfort and possibly limitation due to a back injury and preexisting ankle. And yet, he still passed for 29 touchdowns — the second-most by a rookie in NFL history — and 3,775 yards, setting multiple franchise and league rookie passing records.
The big takeaway is that the Broncos are offering assurances that Nix is already back on his feet and fully expected to be good to go moving forward. With the elusive quarterback position solved, the Broncos are now turning their attention to the similarly scarce 'joker' role that Payton craves for his offense and building the nest around Nix.
Having a future franchise quarterback in the fold makes the team's offseason path much clearer, according to Coach Payton. The Broncos have already capitalized on all the coaches and scouts being together in Indianapolis to hold team meetings to discuss and strategize free agency and the NFL draft.
"Obviously, with a young quarterback in place, it’s a little clearer than it was this time last year," Payton said. "There are still certain things that we have identified that we think are important. Then the puzzle is with free agency and the draft trying to best meet those needs... It’s good to be in that position, and we have to be able to take advantage of it.”
By the way, February 25 happens to be Nix's birthday. Payton was aware of Nix's special day.
“I sent him a text," Payton said.
