Broncos Conclude Voluntary OTAs: 5 Key Takeaways From Week 2
The voluntary portion of the Denver Broncos' offseason training program is in the books. All that remains of the offseason is this week's mandatory minicamp and the six-week NFL summer.
Then the cleats hit the grass again at Dove Valley for training camp and we're off to the 2025 races. There's still much to be gleaned about this team before we get to the regular season, but what have we learned thus far?
I shared my impressions from the first week of OTAs, so today, here are my biggest takeaways from voluntary minicamp No. 2, which concluded last Thursday.
Belief in Bo Nix's Ascension
Long before OTAs, we'd heard from the Broncos' free-agent signings how much Nix's presence made Denver an attractive landing spot. Tight end Evan Engram's remarks on Thursday only further reinforced how much of a recruiting lightning rod Nix has been for the Broncos.
On his flights to visit both the Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers back in March, Engram turned on the film and watched Nix more intently. The veteran tight end was aware of Nix's rookie production, including his rather rough start to the season, but giving him full scrutiny in a film analysis made Engram all the more intrigued by Denver.
When Engram landed in Denver for his free-agent visit, Nix made sure he was on hand to greet the tight end, and the two had lunch together. Engram still took that visit with the Chargers, but ultimately chose the Broncos because of Nix, Sean Payton's vision for him and the overall pitch, and team's accomplishments last season.
"I had lunch with him on my visit here. So he made it a point to be here and meet me," Engram said of Nix. "Even that lunch, I was able to just kind of listen to his process and things that he’s working on. Just really impressive young guy. Like I said, the potential is through the roof, and I like to see myself as someone that can come in and help his development and take this team to another level.”
Even veteran defensive tackle D.J. Jones — who has a playing history with all of Denver's big three free-agent signings — was reluctant to take any credit in the Broncos landing them. Instead, Jones pointed to what the Broncos accomplished last year, which is another way of saying, "Bo Nix."
“I don’t think I had to do too much," Jones said of the free-agent recruiting process. "I think what we did last year spoke volumes."
Including what Payton himself has said since OTAs began, the Broncos are unified in their belief in Nix. The second-year quarterback is on the ascension, and it's difficult to find a roster hole in Denver.
“The confidence, the competitiveness, the willingness to get after Sean at times, this is Bo’s team. He knows that. Everybody knows that,” Broncos right tackle McGlinchey recently told The Denver Post's Troy Renck. “And it’s really cool to see him manage expectations. He doesn’t give a (bleep). He has such a talent of blocking out anything that doesn’t matter to him. I think that’s what separates the great ones: simplifying your life to make sure that everything is going towards one goal. The way he has looked the last two weeks, this kid is on his way to really taking off.”
2025 could be a very good year for the Broncos.
Devaughn Vele Turning Heads
As a seventh-round pick last year, few expected Vele to even make the Broncos' roster, let alone become a starter. But he did both, turning in an impressive rookie body of work and stepping up for Nix in critical situations, like third down and the red zone.
While everyone has been wondering in the back of their mind whether the Pat Bryant draft pick was a hedge against Courtland Sutton's extension talks not panning out, Vele has emerged as the most immediate possibility. Vele has been one of the few players to really pop and stand out in the non-contact/no-pads format of OTAs.
Vele has looked every bit like a receiver who has capitalized on all the experience he got as a rookie, and invested into his own growth and development during the offseason. By all accounts, he just looks different, and the implications are exciting for this Broncos offense.
After all, we may not know for sure what the future holds for Sutton beyond 2025, but he is under contract, and the Broncos fielding two big-bodied playmakers at the X and Z spots in the offense could lead to some fireworks, with Nix lighting the fuse.
Considering how old Vele was when he entered the NFL (remember, he served a two-year LDS mission before playing at the University of Utah), the now 27-year-old was always going to have to develop quickly in order to capitalize on his opportunity. So far, so good.
Marvin Mims Jr.'s Rising Confidence
Mims finally found some footing in the Broncos' offense. It took him a season-and-a-half, but he became an integral weapon in Payton's arsenal late last year.
Through what Payton calls "demonstrated ability," Mims' confidence is at an all-time high. That bodes very well for the hope that Mims can translate his late-season offensive explosion into 2025 production.
“I’ve said this to you before. Confidence is born out of demonstrated ability," Payton said on Thursday. "Athletes grow up right in front of your eyes. That began not just at the end of the season. That began early part of the middle [of the] season. You could see it and certainly feel it now.”
Mims was a Pro Bowl/All-Pro returner for the second straight year, but 2025 could be the year he earns those accolades as an actual wide receiver.
Broncos' Vision for Jahdae Barron Takes Shape
While we don't yet know for sure whether the Broncos plan to play their first-round pick on the outside or in the slot, one option in the secondary has been ruled out: safety.
Payton confirmed that Barron playing safety isn't his "vision" for the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, an accolade handed out to the nation's best defensive back each year. Whether it's the boundary or the nickel, Barron still has his work cut out to earn a role on this defense by Day 1, as Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian aren't exactly chopped liver.
So far, though, the early returns on Barron have been exactly what you'd hope to see from a rookie first-rounder.
Broncos Still Looking to Add to the RB Room
If the Broncos had to go to war tomorrow, they'd likely be comfortable with RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin as their three active running backs. But there is something missing from the team's running back room, and that's experience.
The Broncos brought Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins in for a visit on Thursday, though he left without signing a contract. That doesn't mean the Broncos won't still sign him, but they're at least curious enough to invite him in to have a look-see, perhaps, with his medicals as the impetus.
"Another good football player that we've seen first-hand," Payton said of Dobbins. "We really like the group right now we're working with. It's just another opportunity to possibly bring in another good football player to help us win."
Dobbins has a serious injury jacket, and missed four games last year in L.A. Still, he nearly eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in 13 games. While he isn't a polished receiver out the backfield, he's an experienced runner and can handle pass protection duties competently.
If Denver's running back room is missing anything, it's experience. Dobbins offers that. Stay tuned.
Mandatory minicamp runs June 10-12. We'll see what other storylines and takeaways emerge later this week.