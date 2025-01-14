Broncos Locker Room Closes Ranks Around DC Vance Joseph Amid HC Rumors
Given the sieve-like qualities of the Denver Broncos defense down the stretch, question marks now hang over the head of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and his future with the team. However, we have to take a much broader overview of the impressive work Joseph put in during this season.
After all, Joseph's unit led the league in sacks with 63 and finished top-10 in many key defensive statistical rankings. His solid body of work has already opened the door for him to interview for the head-coaching vacancies at both the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.
Broncos fans, at least in some quarters, have been angry enough to suggest Joseph should move on to new pastures. But knee-jerk reactions are par for the course after a disappointing playoff exit, especially in the wake of a blowout like the Broncos just experienced in Buffalo.
That being said, it's worth remembering that how well Joseph fused all his defensive components together is what mattered and that coaching masterstroke mightily impressed cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
"It builds chemistry, it builds camaraderie, and it also builds the standard," Surtain said about the defense meshing together. "Knowing the standard that was set this year, having those guys come back and set the standard for the next year and years ahead would be huge. 'VJ' has done a great job of allowing us to be free [and] be our own players within the defense. That helps us play better as well too. I'm very excited for it."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Against Buffalo, the Broncos defense got badly pushed around and couldn't stop the run (210 yards allowed) or get their offense back on the field. Sean Payton's displeasure was plain to see. Payton clearly expected a lot more from his defense and his coordinator.
Fingers being pointed at Joseph is perhaps understandable, but All-Pro rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, who led the team in sacks this year, feels it's more about taking personal responsibility for the defense coming up short.
"Just looking at all the games this year, I left a lot of food on the table," Bonitto said after Buffalo. "Just trying to get back into the lab, get better at the things that I need to work on and continuing to find ways to get better. I still have a lot of good football ahead of me."
While it might seem unreasonable to the casual Broncos fan, there certainly exists a hardcore section of Broncos Country who feels Joseph has likely taken the Denver defense as far as he's capable. Framed within the context of how the Broncos could receive a pair of third-round picks as compensation should Joseph become a head coach elsewhere, the possible trade-off might prove is attractive
If Joseph fails to secure a head-coaching gig in this cycle, getting back to the job at hand to improve an already talented unit makes a lot of sense. Indeed, maintaining levels of sheer continuity has a lot of upside for this young Broncos team moving forward.
Joseph is a massively popular figure within the Broncos locker room. He's viewed as a bonafide leader by veteran players like D.J. Jones, who feels another team would get a formidable teacher if they hire his coordinator away,
"He's 'VJ.' You have to be around 'VJ' to understand who he is," Jones said. "He's a leader, obviously. He's resilient, a great teacher and is patient. Whoever would [hire] him would be getting a special guy."
Certainly, Broncos All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen feels they've already established a good platform to help propel the defense onto much bigger and better things in the future. Keeping Joseph in the mix would undoubtedly be a move the vast majority of defensive players would get behind for next season.
"We had injuries and a lot of unknowns, but the fact we were able to consistently come out there this year and do what we did was pretty cool and finish where we finished," Allen said on Monday. "It's definitely a cool spot to be in, and hopefully we can keep it rolling."
On the flip side, perhaps a fresh approach that Broncos secondary coach Jim Leonhard or former trusted lieutenant Dennis Allen might bring could convince Payton to make a key switch regardless. Unlikely.
"I think you're constantly evaluating where you're at—where we need to go," Payton said on Sunday. "My mind is always thinking about what we still need [and] maybe what's missing. Yes, I think all of that you take into account."
Once the emotions and dust settle, and Payton swallows the bitter pill of defeat, only then will a road map for Joseph's future begin to become much clearer.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!