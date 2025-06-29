Breaking Down Broncos' TE Cash Commitments in 2025
The Denver Broncos have committed additional resources to the tight end room, having signed Evan Engram to a three-year deal after he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In 2024, the Broncos didn't commit a lot of money to tight ends, with veteran Adam Trautman on a two-year deal and former third-round pick Greg Dulcich entering the third year of his deal.
But while the Broncos had hopes for Dulcich, he never reached his potential, and the Broncos opted to waive him. Engram was signed to replace him during the offseason.
The result is the Broncos committing more cap and cash resources to tight ends — but how much are they committing? Let's examine the numbers.
Evan Engram
- 2025 cap hit: $5.95M
- 2025 cash commitment: $11.5M
The Broncos gave the 31-year-old Engram a two-year deal with $16.5M fully guaranteed. The bulk of the fully guaranteed money comes this year, with an additional $5M in full guarantees due in 2026.
Theoretically, the Broncos could move on from Engram next season. Though they'd be on the hook for $5M, there are offset clauses in the contract, meaning the Broncos would be off the hook for some of that money, depending on how much another team pays him.
For now, the Broncos are hoping that Engram provides some stability at tight end and gives them a viable starter. There is some risk involved, but it may have been necessary to take, given the need for a reliable veteran.
Adam Trautman
- 2025 cap hit: $4.5M
- 2025 cash commitment: $3M
Trautman has been a solid but unspectacular player. He never panned out as the No. 1 tight end but does have the talent to be the No. 2 option.
Trautman has no guaranteed money left on his deal, so the Broncos could cut him to save some cap space and cash commitments. However, there's no guarantee he will be cut, particularly when the Broncos don't have another player who has proven he can be at least the No. 2 option.
If another, younger player can develop into at least the No. 2 option, though, 2025 may be Trautman's final season with the team.
Nate Adkins
- 2025 cap hit: $1.03M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.03M
Adkins showed some potential as a fullback/tight end hybrid. He will get a chance to prove he can contribute in a bigger role this season.
Next season will be interesting, as Adkins will be a restricted free agent. He will need to show a lot to get tendered, but if he shows he can still be quality depth, the Broncos may re-sign him.
Ideally, Adkins proves himself to be quality depth to the point he is re-signed in 2026, thus allowing the Broncos to let Trautman depart in free agency.
Other TEs
The likes of 2025 seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner and 2024 roster holdover Lucas Krull don't currently count toward the cap, as the top-51 cutoff rule is in effect for the offseason.
Lohner is due an $840,000 base salary and got a $109,488 signing bonus, while Krull is due $1.03M, the same as Adkins. Krull will also be a restricted free agent next season.
Ideally, Lohner shows enough this season to be the No. 2 tight end going into 2026. Krull might be on the roster bubble this year, but if he does take steps forward, he could stick around as depth with the potential to be given a one-year deal next season to be a depth player.
What it All Means
The Broncos will likely devote about $12M in cap space to the tight end room this season and roughly $17M in cash. The bulk of the cash, of course, will go to the veteran Engram.
At this position, the Broncos could move on from one veteran (Trautman) to save some cap and cash, but that would require Adkins, Krull, and Lohner to show a lot in training camp, to the point that it makes more sense to keep all three instead of Trautman.
In the future, the Broncos could see their cash commitments decline if somebody like Lohner develops into a starter. The Broncos could also draft a tight end in 2026, who could be developed to take over for Engram once his deal expires.
Of course, the biggest hope the Broncos have is that Engram performs as the quality starter they were looking for. Time will tell whether the Broncos get their money's worth with him.
