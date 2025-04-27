4 Broncos Vets On the Hot Seat After the 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL draft has come to a close, and the Denver Broncos came away with seven new players. From first-round Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron to Utah basketball player turned tight end Caleb Lohner, Denver found several contributors for all three phases of the game.
With new blood entering Dove Valley, the question arises: Which Broncos are in the most danger of losing their starting job or their roster spot?
Ja’Quan McMillian | CB
While McMillian made a handful of splash plays for the Broncos, including a game-sealing pick-six against the Cleveland Browns in primetime, he was often bullied playing the nickel. In 2024, he gave up 77 receptions on 110 targets (second-most in the league) for 778 yards receiving, 413 of which came after the catch.
The Barron addition should set off alarm bells in McMillian’s head, as Barron’s best work comes from the slot. McMillian struggled mightily in zone coverage, and opponents often exploited him by sliding their best receivers into the slot to avoid Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss.
Barron is a premium upgrade that excels on the outside, in the slot, and even at safety, possessing a masterful understanding of opposing pass-catchers and the instincts to create turnovers. Denver instantly upgraded its already stacked secondary with Barron, so McMillian should be very concerned about his job security.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Justin Strnad | LB
In the fourth round, the Broncos selected Alabama linebacker/edge rusher Que Robinson, a five-year senior who primarily played special teams but showed flashes getting after the quarterback. While Robinson is a “tweener” and will take some time to develop and carve out a roll on defense, he’s a special teams ace.
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said “He’s been a core special teams guy for us and one of our better special teams player probably ever, here.”
With Robinson’s expertise on special teams, linebacker Justin Strnad should be sweating. Strnad has been a solid contributor on special teams, but as a starting linebacker last season, he often looked lost.
With Robison’s versatility on defense and ability to cover kickoffs/punts, Strnad could be the odd man out, as Denver could get younger and save a few bucks by moving on.
John Franklin-Myers | DL
The Broncos traded back into the third round to select versatile defensive end Sai’vion Jones to bolster their defensive line rotation. His high motor paired with his physicality makes him a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.
Jones will take a year to grow into a starting role, making Franklin-Myers expendable. Franklin-Myers has been vocal on social media about not receiving a contract extension, and the Broncos' selection of Jones could be a hedge against a possible departure. While it may not be immediate, Jones will eventually replace Franklin-Meyers.
Matt Haack | P
Haack last played for the New York Giants in 2024 and was signed by the Broncos after Riley Dixon departed in free agency. Unfortunately for Haack, Denver used their sixth-round pick on Florida punter Jeremy Crawshaw, whom special-teams coordinator Darren Rizzi likely pushed for and was the only punter taken in the entire draft.
Recommended Articles
It’s hard to see Haack as anything more than a placeholder until Crawshaw was drafted, and he’ll likely be released before the season.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!