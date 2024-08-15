Report: Falcons Sign Former Broncos S Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons is returning to Denver. In November. And he'll be wearing another team's colors.
On Thursday, the Pro Bowl safety signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, who will face Simmons' former team — the Broncos — in Week 11 of the 2024 regular season. The deal was confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Entering his age-31 campaign, the Broncos cut Simmons — an annual team captain and a four-time All-Pro selection — this spring following 108 starts and the most interceptions (30) of any defensive back since 2016, when he entered the NFL.
The cost-cutting move saved Denver $14.5 million against the salary cap, a chunk of which went toward paying his replacement, Brandon Jones, who inked a $20 million contract just days after Simmons' March 7 release.
Despite a decorated resume, Simmons fell victim to a volatile safety market and took no known free-agents visits until an Aug. 7 meeting with the New Orleans Saints. He then took a two-day trip to Atlanta, beginning earlier this week, where he finally put pen to paper.
Simmons is the latest splash made by a Super Bowl-or-bust Falcons squad that also added four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon via trade with the New England Patriots on Wednesday.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!