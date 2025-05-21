Four Broncos Would be Flag Football Gold Medalists at the Olympics
As flag football comes to the Olympics, there's a debate about NFL owners allowing current players to participate in those games. However, the NFL passed a resolution on Tuesday allowing its players to participate in the flag football teams in the 2028 Olympic Games.
With the resolution passing, only one player from each team will be permitted to participate on the 12-man rosters in a game of five-on-five, with no players on the offensive or defensive line. When it comes to the Denver Broncos, that means no Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, Garett Bolles, or Quinn Meinerz, among others.
Despite that, a few potential Broncos Olympic participants would make some sense. Let’s examine two on each side of the ball.
Patrick Surtain II | CB
While some speculate that most star players won’t risk injury, even in flag football's limited contact, Surtain makes a lot of sense. He's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and can easily shut down top receivers at the Olympic level.
Why the confidence? Football is an American sport, after all, and while other countries have put forth some good players, they're few and far between. If he were willing to participate, he would be the easy choice to represent the Broncos at the Olympic level.
But would Surtain be willing to risk a no-contact or soft-tissue injury while playing in the Olympic Games? Will there be anything for him to prove when flag football finally makes the Olympic stage in the 2028 Summer Games?
NFL.com's Nick Shook also gave his ideal 12-man roster if the resolution passes next week, selecting Surtain as the lone Bronco.
Bo Nix | QB
If star players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson don't want to participate, then Nix would be a great choice as quarterback. Nix offers mobility, and he's already proven to be a high-quality passer.
With the games not coming until 2028, we'll have a much better idea of the caliber of NFL signal-caller Nix is, and he could be a top quarterback. If so, he might not want to risk an injury to play in the Olympics.
Like Surtain, Nix may not have much to prove, especially if the Broncos can win a Super Bowl in the next three seasons. However, competing for an Olympic gold medal could still draw in elite players, as it would give them something many other greats don’t have.
Brandon Jones | S
Jones is an underrated player. If he improves to be even better than last year, he could end up being one of the best safeties in the NFL. His versatility could be fun in a five-on-five flag football format, and his leadership would be great for the Olympics.
With three years until the Olympics, there's a chance Jones won’t even be with the Broncos when the games come. With 2026 being the final year of his contract, it opens the door for a parting of ways.
Three years is a long time, and while these Broncos make sense now, they might not make sense three years from now, especially Jones.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Mims' speed could be dangerous at the Olympic level of flag football. With the lack of contact, he becomes even more dangerous as a player. He has so much explosive ability that he could switch to flag football and dominate as a player, and that could be the case at the Olympic level.
Even if Mims doesn’t develop as the Broncos need him to as a receiver, he could still be such a threat at the Olympic level in flag football. Star players may still choose to sit out, and if that is the case, Mims would be easy to turn to. He may not be a 'star' level player, but his age also makes sense for him to be considered over, say, Courtland Sutton, who will turn 33 shortly after the 2028 Summer Games.