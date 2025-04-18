Sean Payton Hints at Broncos' Plans in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is a week away, and Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton held a pre-draft press conference Thursday that might have indicated the Broncos' intent for their top two selections.
During the presser, Payton said, “There will be focus on the running back position. It’s a pretty good draft for running backs. It’s a pretty good draft for interior defensive linemen.’’ Those two positions have been two of the most commonly mocked positions for the Broncos, especially in Mile High Huddle mock drafts.
It's evident that those are the two most significant needs on the roster. So, when Payton discusses the 2025 class being good for both, the implication is they’ll look to address these areas with picks No. 20 and 51.
There are multiple paths the Broncos can take.
First-round RB has fewer options. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the dream, but Denver will have to trade up for him. Sitting at 20, they can hope North Carolina's Omarion Hampton falls to them, or perhaps reach for Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson. They're also a team that's been linked to a potential trade-down, which keeps Henderson as an option, but adds Quinshon Judkins and Kaleb Johnson as possible targets.
As for DL, Mason Graham will likely be long gone. Michigan's Derrick Harmon, Michigan's Kenneth Grant, and Ole Miss' Walter Nolen all are in that spot of "maybe there, maybe. gone." Again, Denver is linked with trading down, which opens the door for Ohio State's Tyleik Williams, Toledo's Darius Alexander, Texas' Alfred Collins, South Carolina's T.J. Sanders, and several others.
When they get to the second round, Denver will have many of the same options, though Sean Payton has a history of being aggressive and moving up on Day 2. As an example, the Broncos could drop down from 20 to get a RB or DL, then come up from 51 to select the other position. The trade potential keeps the aforementioned prospects on the table. (Some are unlikely to fall that far, such as Hampton, Grant, Nolen, and Harmon.)
RBs Dylan Sampton, Damien Martinez, and D.J. Giddens are contenders, though No. 51 overall seems a little early for them. However, if Payton falls in love with one of them, he might reach a bit to ensure he gets his guy.
DL has more options for the second round: Florida State's Joshua Farmer, Texas A&M's Shemar Turner, Oregon's Jordan Burch, and Tennessee's Omar Norman-Lott, among others.
With how this draft shapes up, it would be smart for the Broncos to target two players at each position. For RB, a power back and a receiving back to pair with incumbents Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson. They're missing a legit pass-catching weapon out of the backfield, and with the offseason departure of Javonte Williams, there are substantial targets on the table.
The defensive line could use a nose tackle and a 3-4 defensive end type. For NT, there's a solid group throughout the class, but the 3-4 ends become more niche after the first 125 picks or so. It'd be wise to nab that caliber of player earlier and go for the nose tackle later.