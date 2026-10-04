Broncos Will Face Mike Evans | Full Week 4 Inactives

The Denver Broncos are in Santa Clara, California, for their Week 4 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers . The weather could be a big factor, with temperatures in the mid-90s .

With about 90 minutes to go until kickoff, the Broncos and 49ers have released their inactives list for Week 4. Let's examine.

Broncos' Inactives

Sam Ehlinger | QB

Kage Casey | OL

Dallen Bentley | TE

Dondrea Tillman | OLB

Tyler Onyedim | DL

Ehlinger goes down as a healthy scratch officially, but he'll dress as the Broncos' emergency quarterback. Then there's the injured Dondrea Tillman, who's nursing a hamstring, and three rookie draft picks.

Casey, Bentley, and Onyedim are still waiting to dress for their first game as a pro. Onyedim has been the only defensive lineman yet to dress for a game, but that's how Sean Payton typically handles rookies.

Sai'vion Jones and Que Robinson dealt with such rookie vagaries last year. It's Onyedim's turn as a rookie, but the Broncos will have no qualms with playing him if there's a genuine need. Right now, though, there isn't one, with Jones and Jordan Jackson healthy.

Casey won't dress as a rookie unless there's an injury above him on the depth chart. The same likely holds true for Bentley, who was a bit of a surprise when he made the 53-man roster out of training camp, as a late seventh-round pick.

Fortunately, the Broncos get Marvin Mims Jr. back after missing two games. He could have a huge impact against the 49ers.

49ers' Inactives

Nick Bosa looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ephesians Prysock | CB

James Thompson Jr. | DT

Nick Bosa | DE

Tatum Bethune | LB

Enrique Cruz Jr. | OL

Kurtis Rourke | QB

Jordan James | RB

Mykel Williams | DE

The key is which names aren't listed among the inactives. Wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Both were listed as questionable on the final injury report , but they're feeling good enough to give it a go. Evans adds to the complexity of defending the 49ers' offense. He gives Brock Purdy a true X-receiver with experience, although Evans is getting long in the tooth.

It'll be fun for the Broncos to go against Greenlaw. That's a storyline to watch, after the three-year contract he signed with the Broncos last year was cut short after one injury-riddled season.

Greenlaw took his ball and went back home to San Francisco, where the 49ers were waiting with open arms. But he's still dealing with a quad injury.

Bosa was ruled out of action on Friday, as was Thompson and Williams. The 49ers are quite a bit more banged up than Denver, and they're missing two edge defenders. It'l

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