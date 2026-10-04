Bo Nix Shares His Thoughts on 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Bo Nix and Brock Purdy are about to cross swords for the first time ever.

With the Denver Broncos in the greater Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, NFL fans will be treated to the first-ever Nix vs. Purdy showdown. It sounds like Nix has been looking forward to this matchup for some time, as his only previous encounters with Purdy and the 49ers have been in joint practice sessions during training camp or preseason games.

“I met him for the first time last year when we joint [practiced] with them," Nix said of Purdy. "I hear really good things about him, and I know he’s a great guy from what I’ve heard."

Brotherhood of Faith

They may be opponents on Sunday, but Nix and Purdy are brothers in Christ.

Nix really appreciates Purdy's "witness" and how he expresses his faith as a Christian, using his platform as a famous athlete to advocate for his spiritual beliefs and uplift others. Anyone who follows the Broncos knows that Nix's faith in Jesus Christ is extremely important to him and his family.

Nix's "witness" is more than just words. Within the strictures and limits that the NFL imposes, the Broncos' quarterback draws attention to his Christianity by drawing a cross in Sharpie on his wristbands each game. There was more than one reason Tim Tebow was Nix's favorite quarterback growing up.

"He does a great job with his witness as well," Nix said of Purdy. "I just appreciate that and admire that most about him. I think he uses his platform for much bigger things, as I like to do."

Two Underrated Quarterbacks

Bo Nix celebrates a go-ahead touchdown against the Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being criminally underrated is another thing Nix and Purdy have in common. Purdy has been playing lights-out this season, with 789 passing yards and nine touchdowns through the first three games.

Nix hasn't been quite that prolific, passing for 605 yards and four touchdowns thus far, but he's beaten two tough teams on the back of his signature fourth-quarter comebacks. Meanwhile, Purdy is undefeated this season — something Nix and the Broncos will look to change this weekend.

"Obviously, he’s playing really good right now," Nix said of Purdy. "He’s one of those guys, he’s been to a Super Bowl, he’s played in a lot of big games. He’s a really good quarterback in our league, probably a little bit underrated."

As you can see, Nix's "appreciation level" is "really high" when it comes to Purdy. It's going to be fun to see these two young quarterbacks square off at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

The Nix-Purdy Parallels

Brock Purdy uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdy was the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Iowa State. That year's "Mr. Irrelevant" has outkicked his coverage, going 5-0 as a rookie starter and becoming the first 49ers rookie quarterback to win a playoff game.

After his rookie year, the 49ers leaned into Purdy and cut ties with Jimmy Garoppolo and eventually, Trey Lance. Purdy earned Pro Bowl honors in his second year and led the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth before ultimately coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Purdy took a step back of sorts in Year 3 as the 49ers struggled. In Year 4, he dealt with injury issues that hampered his playing time, though he went 7-2 as a starter.

Under the direction of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Purdy has his offense humming. The 49ers appear to be a juggernaut, though two of their three opponents have been cake-walks.

Purdy hit the NFL like he was shot out of a cannon, making some serious waves that belied his Mr. Irrelevant draft pedigree. Nix hit the ground running when he entered the league, too, winning 24 games in his first two seasons and dethroning the Chiefs as AFC West champs last year — a feat that Purdy no doubt appreciates.

Nix has the Broncos sitting at 2-1 entering Week 4. His first head-to-head with Purdy is sure to be must-see football. It's going to be a hot one at Levi's Stadium, in more ways than one.

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