The Denver Broncos will be without starting safety Brandon Jones for the second straight game.

Jones, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury ahead of the Broncos' Week 11 home bout against the Las Vegas Raiders , was officially ruled out as a game-time decision.

However, the Raiders will also be without a key player, as star tight end and No. 1 receiver Brock Bowers has also been ruled out of Sunday's action.

Here's a full look at both teams' inactives list for Week 11.

Broncos' Inactives

Brandon Jones runs against the Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Ehlinger | QB (Emergency)

Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR

Brandon Jones | S

Gavin Ortega | OL

Kage Casey | OL

Dallen Bentley | TE

Jordan Jackson | DL

Ehlinger officially goes down as a healthy scratch, though he'll dress and could play as the Broncos' emergency quarterback, only if injuries were to befall Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. Aside from Jones, the only other notable aspect of this week's inactives list is the absence of rookie defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim.

Onyedim — the Broncos' highest-drafted player this year — was a healthy scratch for the first eight games before dressing and playing in Week 9's win over the Carolina Panthers. He only played 10 snaps, but they were impactful; he was an excellent run stuffer and he forced a fumble.

As for Jones, the Broncos just promoted Taylor Rapp to the 53-man roster, so with Talanoa Hufanga back in action, they're likely to be the starting tandem, with Devon Key as the third guy in.

Raiders' Inactives

Brock Bowers warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers | TE

Malik Benson | WR

Tristin McCollum | S

Dalton Johnson | S

Bryce Cabeldue | OG

Dont’e Thornton Jr. | WR

Tonka Hemingway | DT

With Bowers out, the Broncos' defensive focus turns to stopping running backs Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington, including as receivers out of the backfield. Tight end Michael Mayer is also a force to be reckoned with, and given that Denver has allowed the most receiving yards to running backs this season and the second-most yards to tight ends, linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad will have to play well today.

It's Fernando Mendoza's second career start . And he'll not only have to face the Broncos' defense, but he'll also do so without his security blanket in Bowers.

I expect a lot of horizontal passing to Jeanty and Washington today, but the Broncos can't let that lull them to sleep on Tre Tucker, the Raiders' top wide receiver.

This game kicks at 2:25 p.m. MDT, and will be broadcast on CBS.

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