Broncos Draft Boise State OT Kage Casey: Tackle Now, Guard Later?

The Denver Broncos have really joined the NFL draft party , after not making a first or second-round pick for just the third time in franchise history. After drafting Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim at No. 66 overall and Washington running back Jonah Coleman at No. 108, the Broncos went back on the clock at No. 111.

The pick: Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey.

Casey can play inside or outside, though at Boise State, he was a tackle. He stands just shy of 6-foot-6 and weighs 310 pounds.

Casey ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 5.2 seconds, which isn't bad at all for a big 310-pound lineman. He's 22 years old.

Although he played four years at Boise State, Casey is coming off his junior year because he redshirted his freshman season. He was a starter for the Broncos for the past three seasons, though, becoming a reliable piece up front.

Casey earned second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2023, starting all 14 games at left tackle. He bumped that up to first-team honors in 2024 and 2025, again starting all possible games at left tackle.

Casey's Fit in Denver

Boise State Broncos offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) looks on against the South Florida Bulls. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When it comes to Casey's fit with the Broncos, here's what our top draft editor Erick Trickel wrote.

"The Broncos were looking for a developmental offensive lineman, and Casey fits the scheme. The question with Casey is whether he can fit a specific position, especially tackle. Can he play guard or line up on the right side, or is he strictly a left tackle?"

The Broncos are fixin' to find out, as Gary Kubiak would say. My bet is that Casey steps in as the backup to Garett Bolles at left tackle as a rookie, though some see him as an NFL guard.

When Ben Powers's contract expires after the 2026 season, the Broncos may look to Casey to compete with the likes of Alex Palczewski and Nick Gargiulo as a replacement at left guard. It's possible the Broncos like Casey as a tackle-only, but time will tell.

One thing's certain: the Casey pick doesn't portend well for Matt Peart, who recently restructured his contract to remain in Denver this season.

Draft Haul so Far

So far, the Broncos have addressed needs with each pick in this draft. They didn't have any major needs, but Onyedim, Coleman, and Casey each check a box.

Onyedim projects as a contender to fill the John Franklin-Myers vacuum on the defensive line. Coleman upgrades the running back room, giving Sean Payton a power option who can thrive between the tackles and serve as some insurance in the event of a J.K. Dobbins injury.

Casey steps in as a day-one left tackle backup, and a future option on the left side of the offensive line. The Broncos took their time getting in the draft action, but so far, the class is shaping up nicely.

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