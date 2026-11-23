Denver Broncos nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian has a penchant for making big, game-changing plays look easy.

Late in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, McMillian used his instincts to read quarterback Fernando Mendoza, throw his arm out, and make a one-handed snag, which he returned to the house for the third pick-six of his young career.

That defensive touchdown slammed the door on any hope of a Raiders comeback. It also sent a message to the Broncos' front office about McMillian's looming free agency .

McMillian is playing on a one-year restricted free-agent tender that is paying him $5.8 million. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and we know the Broncos are planning for the future, even as the 2026 campaign marches on.

The Broncos signed Riley Moss to a four-year, $67 million extension last week, and multiple reports say the team also approached McMillian's agent during the bye, though the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. After Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders , McMillian was asked whether things stand with the Broncos and any extension talks.

“I’m not sure,’’ McMillian said, via The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson . “I’m letting my agent handle that. Right now, I’m just focused on winning..."

Betting On Himself

Ja'Quan McMillian returns his interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rumors abound on what kind of money McMillian is asking for, but it's important to remember that he's a nickel cornerback, his takeaway production notwithstanding. The NFL's highest-paid nickel is Kyler Gordon of the Chicago Bears, who's making $13.3 million per year.

The Broncos could be trying to get McMillian re-signed on a deal closer to $10 million per year, but there are rumors that his reps turned down an offer for more. That intel is unverified, though, so take it with a grain of salt.

The expectation now is that Denver will revisit contract talks with McMillian after the season. Turning down any sizable offer from the Broncos is a bit of a gamble because he's healthy and playing well right now, but football is a violent and crazy sport that can produce wacky and tragic outcomes.

For example, Moss could have turned down the Broncos' offer of $16.75 million per year because he was projected to command north of $20 million annually on the open market. Now, we know staying in Denver was a big priority for Moss, so that played a part in his willingness to sign, but he likely also wanted to capitalize on the opportunity for financial security right now, because you never know what the future holds.

God forbid that anything should happen to McMillian. I'm simply pointing out the risk and highlighting how the feisty nickel is betting on himself. Since becoming a starter early in the 2023 season, he's never missed a game, and that's a big part of his value, too, as a pending free agent.

PS2 Goes to Bat for J-Mac

Pat Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian shake hands. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McMillian's dagger pick-six to ice Sunday's win over the Raiders will be an iconic memory that Broncos Country is unlikely to soon forget. The same can be said for his teammates, some of whom went to bat for him in the locker room after the game.

When asked whether the Broncos should extend McMillian, Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II said, "Yes, indeed. They need to make that happen."

"He makes big-time plays, so hopefully we can get him [re-signed]," Surtain said of McMillian, via ESPN 's Jeff Legwold . "But he's going to be an expensive guy."

You could see how much McMillian's teammates love and appreciate his knack for the big play in the celebration that ensued after his pick-six.

"It just means they see the effort, the work that I put in," McMillian said of his teammates post-game. "Those guys mean so much to me. It's love."

Ja'Quan McMillian with the Pick-6 on Mendoza. His teammates run up and start making it rain 🤑💸



PAY THAT MAN! #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ZNzvfJxxpb — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) November 23, 2026

Proof in the Pudding

Ja'Quan McMillian celebrates a big play in Week 6's win over the Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos don't really need to see much more from McMillian to know how special he is. I just mentioned his availability on the health front, and he's been this team's most reliable ballhawk over the past two seasons, but really, dating back to his first year as a starter.

Plus, McMillian is physical in the box and relishes the opportunity to stick his nose in the muss and make a tackle. He finished second on the team with eight tackles against the Raiders, and his 10 career sacks already rank near the top of the Broncos' all-time books among cornerbacks, especially those with undrafted origins.

McMillian is a smart, instinctual player who does his homework, and plays hard every game.

"Very smart, always dialed in, the way he goes about his business. It's very exciting," Surtain said about McMillian. "That's how he makes his plays. Always right when we need it, in the clutch, he always comes through."

Although McMillian's reps and the Broncos are yet to agree to terms on an extension, he made it clear after the game that he wants to remain in Denver beyond 2026.

"I would want to stay here, of course; these are my guys," McMillian said via Legwold. "Been here for five years now; you build relationships. I'd want to be here."

The onus is now on Broncos GM George Paton to come back to the table with a reworked offer. But McMillian isn't Paton's only concern when it comes to pending free agents, with other deserving veterans like safety Brandon Jones and wideout/returner Marvin Mims Jr. playing in a contract year.

The Takeaway

Speculation surrounding McMillian's unsigned status after this season will continue as the campaign marches on. The noise surrounding the topic at Broncos HQ is currently at a fever pitch, so it'll be interesting to see if any dominoes fall during this season.

McMillian is a closer — one of the NFL's best. And just like in Major League Baseball, closers tend to get the bag.

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