Broncos' Massive O-Line Investment Comes With a Catch

As we've broken down the Denver Broncos' veteran contracts, we've noted that the team has invested heavily in its offensive line. None of Denver's projected starters are playing on draft-pick contracts.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap examined every team's offensive line investments for 2026. The Broncos rank third overall in adjusted salary, which he calculated by analyzing the average-per-year salary for veterans and projected values based on the Fitzgerald-Spielberger draft chart for recent draft picks.

Big Money Up Front

The Broncos have about $94.7 million committed to veterans on the roster, which ranks behind the Philadelphia Eagles at $110 million and the Carolina Panthers at $102.3 million. It's worth noting that the Broncos and Eagles both have an average age of more than 29 years old for their O-line veterans, while the Panthers' average age is more than 28.

As for recent draft picks, the Broncos are projected to have about $4.5 million in adjusted value. The Broncos did draft one offensive lineman this year, fourth-round pick Kage Casey, who is likely poised to be a depth player.

An Eye on Future Replacements

Boise State Broncos offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) looks on against the South Florida Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, as we've discussed, the Broncos may have to allow some of these veteran offensive linemen to depart in the years to come. Left guard Ben Powers might be entering his final season with the team, and the Broncos could look to either Casey or Nick Gargiulo to replace him in the lineup.

The Broncos will also have to find an eventual replacement for right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who has two years left on his deal . Fitzgerald mentioned that the offensive line is likely to be a draft focus for the Broncos in 2027, and it would make sense to draft a tackle.

The Catch: QB Won't Be Inexpensive Forever

The main reason why the Broncos have invested so much money into their offensive line is that they've had quarterback Bo Nix on a relatively inexpensive draft-pick contract. The Broncos' philosophy has focused more on paying good money to protect Nix from the pass rush than on paying good money for offensive weapons.

When it comes to the skill positions, the Broncos have invested significant money into wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle, and tight end Evan Engram. Waddle was more about the draft capital invested to acquire him, while Engram's deal expires this season.

But it's worth noting the Broncos are spending much less on other players at skill positions, as running back J.K. Dobbins isn't getting a contract like Sutton, Waddle, and Engram, and the other notable players are still on draft-pick contracts or cheap one-year deals.

The Takeaway

Again, the Broncos will have to adjust their investments once it comes time to sign Nix to a new deal. That likely means the Broncos will look to draft picks to fill spots on the offensive line over time.

While Fitzgerald noted that the Broncos' strategy carries risk, the team has maintained continuity on the line for the most part, and it's helped Nix's development. With that said, the Broncos will have to make some decisions in 2027, including relying a little more on offensive linemen playing on inexpensive rookie contracts.

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