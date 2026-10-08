Broncos' Most Disappointing Players at the Quarter Pole of the Season

When the NFL changed the regular-season schedule to 17 games, we lost the ability to perfectly break down the season by four-game quarters.

But as a rule of thumb, I still do it. The Denver Broncos stand at 2-2 at the quarter pole of the 2026 season.

We've seen some epic comebacks and some alarming developments . Overall, though, the Broncos are in exactly the same position they were in at this time last year.

However, a handful of players have been disappointments thus far. The quarter pole is the first pit stop to look back and get a feel for the trajectory the Broncos are on.

Today, we're doing that by looking at the Broncos' biggest disappointments thus far. Note how many of the names on this list are supposed to this team's best players.

That's disappointing, but it also illustrates how much room there is to improve. The Broncos have faced a tough initial schedule, playing the NFL's four best teams to start the season, and once they break through this guantlet, I expect these players to bounce back big through the resistance training they've received.

Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix breaks the pocket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't want to be too hard on Nix because I'm a firm believer in him as a young quarterback, and I remain confident that he'll bounce back. That said, I'd be lying if I didn't say he's been a disappointment this season.

Like all Broncos fans, I expected to see a Year-3 step forward from Nix, but through four games, he's mostly looked like a hesitant rookie, fearful of pushing the ball downfield, and content to take the checkdowns.

It would seem that Sean Payton is equally concerned. Payton took action entering Week 5's road tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, stepping back into the play-calling process on game day , though offensive coordinator Davis Webb will still be involved and will be the voice Nix hears in his helmet.

Make no mistake; this move is all about getting Nix out of his funk . Yeah, the Broncos' run game has been non-existent, and the offensive line is giving up an unprecedented pressure rate on Nix, but Payton knows that his team will only go so far as this young quarterback can lead them, and the veteran coach is taking a more hands-on approach to ensuring things get back on track.

Color me optimistic that Nix takes some big steps forward this week against the Chargers. He's never won at SoFi Stadium, and he's yet to defeat Justin Herbert head-to-head, which only means Nix is due.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins is averaging a career-low in yards per carry (3.5). He's been dinged up with a hip injury, though he hasn't missed a full game.

Whether it's the injury, the play-calling, or the offensive line, Dobbins hasn't looked like the confident, savvy runner we saw for 10 games last season. Payton remains adamant that Dobbins is "important" to what Denver is trying to achieve, but it's time for the veteran back to step it up a notch.

In four games, Dobbins has 46 carries for 161 yards. Six of his carries have moved the chains. Beyond that, though, he's been a dud — and after getting a 4x raise this past offseason, that's not good.

Courtland Sutton | WR

Courtland Sutton warmps up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A good game for Sutton used to be nine receptions for 86 yards and maybe a touchdown. Alas, he's yet to score through four games and that stat line serves as his total production for the season thus far.

Suffice it to say, the Pro Bowl receiver has been a disappointment thus far. Sutton's effort has been questionable at times, and the typical my-ball mentality fans came to know and love has been absent from his game.

I attribute this to Nix's struggles and the play-calling issues, but with Payton stepping back in on game days, it's time for Sutton to step it up. I believe he will, as soon as this week .

Offensive Line

Luke Wattenberg snaps to Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All-Pro left tackle Garett Bolles and All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz haven't been enough to sustain the Broncos' offensive line as the NFL's top unit this season. Left guard Ben Powers has been okay, but center Luke Wattenberg and right tackle Mike McGlinchey have been downright bad.

This unit is allowing career-high pressure on Nix, and it's simply not moving opponents off the block in the run game. The Broncos ranked 29th in rushing for a reason. In just about every measurable way, the Broncos' offensive line has been bad this season.

Bolles isn't blameless, as his penalties have popped up as a consistent liability through four games. With Payton's increased involvement, though, this unit should take a big step forward in the second quarter of the season.

Nik Bonitto | OLB

Nik Bonitto celebrates a sack. His only sack of the season. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bonitto has exactly one sack through four games. He's off to the slowest start of his career since becoming a starter in 2024.

Although Bonitto has still found ways to impact the game pressure-wise, he's not been able to get home. It's worth mentioning, though, that he had a big strip-sack erased in Week 2 by a Riley Moss penalty.

I don't know if it's the level of competition Bonitto has faced or the absence of John Franklin-Myers next to him on the defensive line, or Jonathon Cooper opposite him on the edge, but Denver's Pro Bowl rush linebacker needs to amp up his game moving into the next few weeks.

Jonah Elliss | OLB

Jonah Elliss rushes the passer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of disappointments, I have to list Cooper's replacement in the starting lineup. Elliss has been ineffectual as a pass rusher and not much better against the run.

Through four games, Elliss has been held without a sack. I'm sure a big part of the explanation is the tough offensive lines he's faced thus far, but the Broncos thought he was ready to be a starter; they were looking for ways to get him on the field more.

But Elliss has been a big disappointment thus far. If he doesn't improve, it wouldn't surprise me to see Que Robinson start eating into his snaps more, much like he did last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Alex Singleton | LB

Alex Singleton makes a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singleton has missed a lot of tackles, but he's also made a team-high 47. Early this season, he showed a troubling penchant for picking the wrong lanes to fill in run defense, and his overaggression led to missed tackles and big plays by opponents.

Throw in Singleton's scary-bad coverage, and he's been a disappointment thus far. I know most Broncos fans didn't have super high expectations for the soon-to-be 33-year-old linebacker, but I didn't expect him to look as lost as he has at times.

For what it's worth, though, Singleton turned in an encouraging performance last week agains the San Francisco 49ers, though he allowed all of his targets in coverage to be completed. Perhaps it's a sign that he's moving in the right direction, I don't know. But Denver needs him to pick it up.

Patrick Surtain II | CB

Pat Surtain II gives up a completion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't want to cast Surtain as a liability. He's been far from it. But he's not been great thus far.

In Week 3, Davante Adams burned Surtain up and down the field like he was a rookie again. Surtain seemed poised to bounce back last week before he suffered a lower-leg injury that saw him exit the game early.

Now, Surtain is expected to miss time and is week-to-week, but when he comes back, the Broncos need him to return to a semblance of his Defensive Player of the Year form.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Marvin Mims Jr. tries to avoid the tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only impact Mims has made thus far has been a negative one. After getting injured in the season opener, he missed two straight games, and in his return last week, he lost a fumble, which ended up being the momentum-swinging turning point for the 49ers.

Granted, Mims has been held back by multiple injuries, starting in training camp, but when he's been on the field — which has admittedly been few and far between — we haven't seen the high-impact player we know.

With a little luck from the injury bug, though, hopefully Mims can get his groove back. The Broncos are going to need him with Pat Bryant injured and out for the next few weeks .

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