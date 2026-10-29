Broncos' Most Surprising Trade Candidate Is Hiding in Plain Sight

J.K. Dobbins doesn't seem happy at the moment.

The Denver Broncos' veteran running back received a season-low 14 snaps in Week 7's 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. With rookie Jonah Coleman returning from injured reserve, Dobbins took a back seat in the desert, both in snap and touch share.

The Broncos' offense looked different with Coleman on the field , and his versatility as a receiver and as a pass protector gives Sean Payton so much more to work with. When Coleman is on the field, opponents can't be sure whether it's a run or a pass coming, while with Dobbins and RJ Harvey, defenses can play the probabilities more accurately.

In the NFL, it's good not to be predictable. The Broncos have to make the tough decision to continue ceding snaps and touches in Coleman's favor if they have any hope of digging out of being a bottom-10 rushing offense.

Dobbins doesn't appear to be taking this development well, and if he's unable to get his mind right, the Broncos could suddenly become amenable to trading him away . Several teams have serious running back issues right now — including the New York Giants, who've already orchestrated a big trade (quarterback J.J. McCarthy).

The Giants would also make a lot of sense because of head coach John Harbaugh's ties to Dobbins from their time together in Baltimore. Harbaugh drafted Dobbins in the second round back in 2020.

There are other teams in need of some running back help, including the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and maybe even the Carolina Panthers. Dobbins has a long injury history, and while he was dinged up early this season, he's yet to miss a game.

The Obstacle

J.K. Dobbins scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one fly in the ointment of a potential Dobbins trade is his contract. The Broncos just re-signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal, but only the first year was guaranteed.

That's good and bad. It's good in that a team acquiring him via trade wouldn't necessarily be locked to Dobbins beyond 2026, unless he were to arrive and hit it out of the park.

The bad? A lot of the money gets funneled into Dobbins's 2027 contract. He goes from a $6 million cap number this year to $10 million next year, with a $7 million base salary. That's a solid deal for a mid-level No. 1 running back, but for a second guy in a rotation, it would be a drastic overpay.

Now, it's helpful that nearly half of the 2026 season is over, so the Broncos have already absorbed a good chunk of his contract, and they've already paid out his $4 million signing bonus. That simplifies things somewhat for an interested suitor that's mostly concerned with running back help this season, and less worried about 2027.

Will it Happen?

J.K. Dobbins and Bo Nix celebrate a touchdown. | David Dennis / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With Tyler Badie on injured reserve for three more games, the Broncos would have to really be blown away by an offer to trade Dobbins. They do have Cody Schrader on the practice squad, so if a team made the Broncos an offer they couldn't refuse, there's an immediate running back available to use on game day.

The Broncos love Dobbins. Payton values Dobbins and has given the veteran back a lot of credit for the Broncos' sudden rise in confidence and swagger last year.

Payton's appreciation of Dobbins was reflected last week against the Cardinals. On a drive in which Coleman did the heavy lifting as a runner, moving the chains on two of his three carries, Payton gave the Broncos' only goal-line carry to Dobbins, which he punched in.

However, instead of jumping up and celebrating with his teammates, Dobbins ran straight back to the Broncos' sideline and sat down on the bench. Following the game, he purportedly didn't make himself available to reporters in the locker room, further showing his frustration.

Payton is big on body language. As a leader that guys in that locker room look to, if Dobbins isn't able to get his mind right and frustration continues to show through his body language, the situation could devolve ahead of the November 10 deadline.

But I give Dobbins more credit than that. His disappointment in being rendered second fiddle last week is understandable, but I'd be surprised if we don't see a more chipper energy on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Character has never been a concern with Dobbins.

Iron sharpens iron, after all, so if Dobbins doesn't want to be the No. 2 running back, it's up to him to prove it on the field. And the Broncos will give him that opportunity, provided he gets his vibe back on point.

The Takeaway

I doubt the Broncos trade Dobbins. However, he has become as surprise player to watch, given Coleman's rise, Dobbins's antics last week, and the growing need at running back several teams have ahead of the deadline.

Dobbins is an experienced back, and he's healthy. I could see a needy team calling the Broncos, but again, it would take a serious offer to get Payton and company to give up on the veteran back.

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