Broncos Position Group Rankings vs. the AFC West Reveal Clear Winners

After ranking the Denver Broncos' position groups from strongest to weakest , it's time to look at the AFC West and pit them against their divisional foes. In comparing the Broncos' position groups to their division rivals, you might be surprised at times.

Some readers might get their figurative pitchforks out, but I used the same sytem to rank the Broncos' position groups against the AFC West, with brutal honesty.

Players at each position were ranked based on factors such as stats, games played, playoff appearances, accolades, and success. We made this as unbiased as possible, though complaints are inevitable.

There is no perfect way to do something like this. These rankings prioritize the starters and key depth pieces more than the room as a whole, with so many players currently on NFL rosters will be gone by September.

Let's get into it.

Quarterback | AFC West Rank: Third

Patrick Mahomes, even after a down year, took the top spot, but Justin Herbert ever so slightly edged out Bo Nix for the second spot. The main reason is Herbert's accolades in the NFL and Nix's lack thereof.

The Las Vegas Raiders were the only team to have two quarterbacks factored in. Though Fernando Mendoza had minimal impact in the rankings as a rookie, they were still far and away the last team.

Running Back/Fullback | AFC West Rank: First

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If it were only the top back, the Kansas City Chiefs would have the top spot with Kenneth Walker III, but the Broncos edge them out for the top spot due to fullback Adam Prentice and RJ Harvey. Ashton Jeanty still led the Raiders to the third spot, while the Los Angeles Chargers were fourth due to injuries to their top two backs.

Wide Receiver | AFC West Rank: First

Jaylen Waddle lifts the Broncos from second to the top spot, barely edging out the Chargers with their group of receivers. There is a wide gap between third and fourth, with the Chiefs sitting in third due to a questionable group at best, and the Raiders ranked last with a bunch of questions in their room.

Tight End | AFC West Rank: Fourth

This one is easy to explain. The Chargers claim the top spot with Orande Gadsden, David Njoku, and Charlie Kolar, one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer lead the Raiders to the second spot, with Bowers being the best tight end in the division.

However, the Chargers' depth puts them ahead. Travis Kelce isn’t the player he was, but he and Noah Gray are still enough to edge out the Broncos' pitiful room.

Offensive Tackle | AFC Wet Rank: Second

Even with their injury history, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are still great enough to barely edge out the Broncos for the top spot in the division. When they are healthy, Slater and Alt are the best tackle duo in the NFL, and their injury history didn’t drag them down enough.

The Chiefs fall to the third spot, with the Raiders last.

Interior Offensive Line | AFC West Rank: First

When it comes to the interior, the Broncos edge out the Chiefs for the top spot, thanks to Ben Powers, compared to the Chiefs' left guard. The Raiders find themselves in third, thanks to their big signing of Tyler Linderbaum, while the Chargers still have concerns about their interior.

Interior Defensive Line | AFC West Rank: First

Zach Allen gets ready to rush Joe Burrow. | Michael Allio / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Even with the questions about the Broncos' depth, with them being four deep compared to the Chiefs being two deep, they land in the top spot, with the Chiefs in second, as they are lifted over the three-deep Chargers due to Chris Jones. The Raiders come in last with some serious concerns about their defensive line.

Edge Rushers | AFC West Rank: Second

Maxx Crosby is elite, but Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye are also capable edge players and edge out the Broncos' group. George Karlaftis leads the Chiefs' group, and the rest are a bunch of question marks, landing them last, as they can’t overcome the Chargers' group, who are closer to the Broncos at second than to the Chiefs at fourth.

Linebackers | AFC West Rank: Fourth

The Broncos have one of the worst linebacker rooms in the NFL, and they are way outclassed, so, unsurprisingly, they rank fourth. The Chargers land the top spot, followed by the Chiefs and then the Raiders, with a sizeable gap before the Broncos.

Cornerbacks | AFC West Rank: First

Denver Broncos defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2). | John Mersits / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There is only one team that can push the Broncos for the best cornerback room in the NFL, and they aren't in the AFC West. The Broncos are safe at the top spot here.

The Broncos are way ahead of the Chargers, who rank second and barely beat the Raiders for that spot. Last are the Chiefs, who have many questions as they rebuild their cornerback room.

Safeties | AFC West Rank: Second

Derwin James and the Chargers take the top spot from the Broncos by a sizable margin, with the second starter and key depth also being factored in. The Chiefs come in closely behind the Broncos in third place, with the Raiders in a close fourth.

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