Denver Broncos Crack Top 10 in NFL Uniform Rankings

The Denver Broncos have undergone a uniform overhaul, beginning in 2024. The Broncos rolled out the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season, which included three different uniform combinations, plus the '77 Throwbacks.

In 2024, Broncos fans were also treated to a Midnight Navy jersey/pants combination with the white 'D' helmet on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. On top of that, the Broncos rocked their White Out look , which included the Summit White jersey/pants combination and their standard Bronco logo on a white helmet, against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day last season.

The Broncos are keeping things fresh, and it's going to be fun to see the different jersey combinations the team rolls out each week this coming season. Fans are obviously partial to the designs, but where do the Broncos' uniform combinations rank among their NFL peers?

Sports Illustrated 's Mike Kadlick ranked all 32 NFL teams' uniform combinations, with the Broncos checking in at No. 10.

"Known as the 'Mile High' collection, the Broncos’ new uniforms debuted ahead of the 2024 season, and they remain awesome. Jam-packed with nods to Denver and the surrounding area, their jerseys feature a sleeve cap with a mountain peak and subtle triangles along the sides to represent Colorado’s summit markers. Their helmets, meanwhile, don a bumper that reads “5280”—a reference to Denver’s elevation above sea level. Rounded out with an all-blue alternate kit and a classic throwback look that incorporates the team’s D helmet logo, the Broncos nailed their recent redesign," Kadlick wrote.

Attention to Detail

Denver Broncos uniform combinations for 2026. | Wikipedia

It's not No. 1, but at least the Broncos are in the top 10. As Kadlick noted, Denver's attention to detail in the new uniform designs is second to none.

Kadlick had the Los Angeles Chargers ranked No. 1, which, I've got to admit, kind of surprised me. I've never been that impressed by the Chargers' designs, but to each their own, I suppose.

The Chiefs ranked No. 11, with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 14, for whatever it's worth. Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but Kadlick had a few questionable uniform designs ranked ahead of the Broncos, I must say.

Besides the Chargers at the top, Kadlick had the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 6), Washington Commanders (No. 8), and Miami Dolphins (No. 9) ranked above the Broncos. I'll hear you out on the classic look of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers (with slight modern twists), as well as the cool options the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are rolling out nowadays, but the Chargers are meh, the Bengals and Bucs are downright ugly, and the Commanders are just plain.

No big deal, though. Posts like this make for timely offseason fodder as we await the return of football. The Broncos just finished up their offseason training program, and we're now firmly in the NFL summer.

The cleats will hit the grass again at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit on July 28, when the veterans report for training camp. From there, the whirlwind of the 2026 season will begin in earnest.

Let's hope the product on the field looks as good as the Broncos' Mile High Collection uniforms. The Broncos have produced two double-digit-win seasons since the Walton-Penner ownership group rolled out the new uniform designs, so there is a precedent in place.

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