Chargers' Strengths Are Clear, but Broncos Can Exploit These Flaws

The Los Angeles Chargers may be winless, but they still have plenty of talent.

However, the Chargers also have glaring holes that should be easy to attack. That's exactly what the Denver Broncos will be aiming to do at SoFi Stadium.

The question is whether the Broncos can execute well enough to exploit the Chargers' biggest weaknesses, while doing what it takes to neutralize the biggest threats L.A. poses. If the Broncos struggle to do either, this game will be much closer that it should be.

Leading up to this game, I've laid out two key matchups , my bold predictions , and the Broncos' sleepers to watch . Now it's time to examine the biggest threats the Chargers pose to the Broncos on both sides of the ball, as well as the vulnerable spots Denver can attack.

Chargers' Biggest Offensive Threat: Oronde Gadsden II | TE

Oronde Gadsden II is introduced pre-game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quentin Johnston would have been the guy here, but after he was ruled out on Friday, I had to make an audible. Gadsden is a talented receiving tight end who can create mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

His role in the Chargers' offense hasn't been clearly defined, which could be a needed break for the Broncos, given their recent issues with tight ends, especially tackling them (see the Travis Kelce and George Kittle touchdowns).

Even so, the Broncos will have to be wary of the threat Gadsden poses. Vance Joseph will need to have a plan to account for Gadsden, especially given some of the plays the tight end made against Denver a year ago when L.A.'s offense was performing at a significantly higher level.

Chargers' Offensive Weakness: Cole Strange | RG

Cole Strange practices. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strange has been terrible since entering the NFL, and this year has been much the same. He has been the weak link in the Chargers' run game, has allowed nine pressures, and has been called for four penalties.

Strange has been one of the NFL's worst guards to start the season. Even with the Broncos' defensive line featuring Zach Allen and others, this should be a game where Malcolm Roach or Eyioma Uwazurike shines.

Even if that doesn't happen, Allen is poised for another monster game. With the Chargers' offensive line so beaten up and missing three starters, the Broncos have no excuse but to win in the trenches. The opportunities for the big negative plays will be there against Strange.

Chargers' Defensive Threat: Tarheeb Still | CB

Tarheeb Still punches the ball away from Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have a very underrated corner in Still. He has size, length, and athleticism that help him match up with almost any type of receiver.

Still's versatility is a boost, and he can take the ball away anytime you target him. Now, he isn't immune to giving up big plays, as he is a risk-taker when attacking the ball, so the Broncos can still look to his side as long as they're calculated.

Despite Still's ball skills, he's yet to notch an interception this year, with only four in his career (all in 2024), and only two pass breakups, both in Week 4.

Chargers' Defensive Weakness: Del'Shawn Phillips | LB

Del'Shawn Phillips (53) warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillips is playing a lot with Denzel Perryman out, leaving a void at the second level of L.A.'s defense. Daiyan Henley is a great linebacker, but he is struggling to put out the fires Phillips creates while Perryman has been sidelined.

Now, Phillips is a lighter downhill linebacker, which creates openings in the run game, and he really struggles in coverage. Denver should look to isolate matchups on Phillips, especially with running back RJ Harvey, tight end Evan Engram, or a receiver, and hunt for opportunities that come at the beleaguered linebacker's expense.

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