Denver Broncos Roster Breakdown: Outside Linebackers—Questions Persist

The Denver Broncos have one of the NFL's best pure pass rushers and one of the deepest edge rooms in the NFL, if not the deepest.

However, even with all of the talent the Broncos have at the position, they still have their fair share of questions. So, as we continue breaking down the roster ahead of Broncos training camp, let's dig into the position group.

Starters

Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper

Bonitto has established himself as one of the best pure pass rushers in the NFL, but he still has issues against the run. He may never become a great run defender, but there are still ways he could continue to grow to limit the negative impact of his run defense. This is what keeps him from being an elite overall edge defender.

Bonitto totataled a career-high 14 sacks last season despite playing with a wrist injury that required him to wear a cast/wrap on his right hand. He should be fully healthy for 2026, but the questions

Cooper isn’t the same level of pass rusher as Bonitto, but he's a better run defender. Cooper has a completely different issue.

Cooper has an established track record of his play declining significantly as the season goes on , with that fall-off typically coming around Week 10. That lack of consistency during the final push of the season can be detrimental to the defense around him.

The starting duo's outlook has been clouded by Cooper's two arrests in June . The NFL is expected to hand down a suspension, and he is now dealing with domestic violence and criminal mischief charges.

Do the Broncos stand behind Cooper? Or release him? The answer could be informed by the names we'll talk about next.

Backups

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Scott Winters / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and Que Robinson

As for the backups, Jonah Elliss is the leader of the three, as Sean Payton said that Elliss will stay on the edge and might have some packages working at inside linebacker. That could take some reps away from Tillman and Robinson.

Still, if Denver can find a way to keep all five edge defenders active, Vance Joseph could give some creative looks with those linebacker packages with Elliss.

Tillman has quickly established himself as a quality pass rusher and the best run defender in the group, which is great, as that's the biggest concern with the group overall. As for Robinson, he is only entering his second year and didn’t play much as a rookie in 2025, but when he did, he made plays.

Run defense is still a work in progress, but Robinson's best play in 2025 came against the run, which should give a lot of hope for his growth. Joseph has called Robinson a " future starter ."

The Others

Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders | Getty Images

Drew Sanders, Johnny Walker, and Dasan McCullough

Denver seems to be giving Sanders his last chance to stick with another position change after injuries have taken away the last two years of his career. It would be a surprise if he sticks with the Broncos in any capacity, given his injury history.

Walker was with Denver as an undrafted rookie last year, but got hurt during the preseason and spent the campaign on injured reserve. He was flashing before the injury and has a chance to make the practice squad.

Then there is McCullough, a light pass-rush specialist who will add to the competition for a practice-squad spot.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have one of the best edge rooms in the NFL, even without an elite all-around player, thanks to the depth at the position.

If each player can continue to grow and find consistency, especially with Cooper, there is a chance this position group could be even better than it was in 2025 and continue ascending.

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