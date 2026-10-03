Final Injury Report: Several 49ers Starters in Jeopardy vs. Broncos

The Denver Broncos are getting a big boost entering their Week 4 road game against the San Francisco 49ers .

On Friday, the final injury report dropped, and while there is one piece of bad news on the Broncos' side of the fence, there's far more good, while the 49ers are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Several key 49ers have been ruled out, with the status of a few others being up in the air.

Let's take a look at where things stand entering Week 4 for both clubs, starting with the road team.

Broncos' Final Injury Report

Out

Dondrea Tillman | OLB (Hamstring)

Full Go

Zach Allen | DL (NIR-Rest)

J.K. Dobbins | RB (Hip)

D.J. Jones | DT (NIR-Rest)

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R (Foot)

Jaylen Waddle | WR (Foot)

Analysis

Being without Tillman might be tough, but the Broncos could elevate one of their practice squad outside linebackers. Based on what I've been told this week, if it happens, it'll be Johnny Walker.

The Broncos have Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, and Que Robinson fully healthy. If Walker gets promoted, that'll keep their four-man edge rotation intact. But maybe they only dress three, and use that elevation on another position. We'll know on Saturday.

Mims is back, after missing the past two games with that foot injury. The Broncos tried to weather the storm of Mims's absence by first rolling with Kris Abrams-Draine as the punt returner, but he was nothing more than a reliable fair-catcher.

Last week, the Broncos elevated rookie returner Kolbe Katsis, and he provided a spark, finishing with a record debut as a returner . Many fans didn't love that he bobbled a couple of punt returns, though he didn't muff any.

The Broncos have their All-Pro returner back, and we'll see what the coaches have in store for Mims as a receiver. He can offer so much more than just his returner skills, as evidenced by how he led the Broncos in receiving in last year's playoff run.

Dobbins and Waddle are also good to go. Dobbins has been hobbled somewhat with that hip injury, but he's battled through it without missing any full games.

Waddle suffered a foot injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, though it was quiet. We may not have known anything about it had he not been spotted leaving Empower Field at Mile High in a walking boot . Fortunately, though, he was a full participant in all three practices this week.

Allen and Jones each had one day of limited practice, but it was rest. Neither veteran is injured.

Here's the final injury report for #DENvsSF. The #49ers will be missing some key players, including Nick Bosa, while the #Broncos will only be without Dondrea Tillman. pic.twitter.com/eHvyjtaekx — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) October 2, 2026

49ers' Injury Report

Out

Nick Bosa | DE (Knee/Calf)

James Thompson | DT (Ankle)

Mykel Williams | DE (Knee)

Questionable

Jaden Dugger | LB (Shoulder)

Mike Evans | WR (Ribs)

Dre Greenlaw | LB (Quad)

Keion White | DE (Hamstring)

Full Go

Christian McCaffrey | RB (NIR-Rest)

Trent Williams | OT (NIR-Rest-Neck)

Romello Height | DE (Hand)

KhaDarel Hodge | WR (Knee)

Analysis

As expected , Bosa has been ruled out, but so has Mykel Williams. That puts the 49ers down two edge rushers, including one Pro Bowler. Meanwhile, with White listed as questionable, if he suffers a setback between now and Sunday, that'll make it three edge defenders out.

We'll be keeping a close eye on Evans over the weekend. He's been off to a great start as a brand-new 49er. The veteran wideout quickly formed some good chemistry with quarterback Brock Purdy, so if Evans is a no-go game-time decision, it'll take some pressure off the Broncos' secondary.

It would be awesome to see Greenlaw suited up on Sunday, just for the storyline, but the former Broncos linebacker is up in the air. I expect that he'll play, but we won't find out until game day.

McCaffrey and Trent Williams received some rest days this week, although the All-World left tackle is dealing with a neck injury. Williams's matchup with Bonitto will be one of the keys to this game.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!