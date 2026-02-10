5 Broncos Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

With the Super Bowl officially in the rear-view , the NFL offseason is here. The Denver Broncos are already two weeks into their offseason, and tough decisions are coming soon.

The Broncos have 24 free agents , 11 of whom are unrestricted. Two of Denver's free agents are street free agents, which essentially amounts to the same thing as being unrestricted, with one exception: street free agents don't have to wait until the new league year opens to sign with a team.

As the Broncos break down their roster and identify their needs, we know that a good chunk of their free agents will not be re-signed. That's where the tough decisions come into play.

Today, we're breaking down five free agents who are unlikely to be back with the Broncos.

Justin Strnad | LB

Never say never, but the Strnad may very well have already played his last down as a Bronco. The issue is that Denver has two free-agent inside linebackers to consider: him and Alex Singleton.

After accepting a one-year deal with no promises in back-to-back offseasons, Strnad is looking for more money, security, and a locked-in starting job . After how he's contributed over the past two seasons, he honestly deserves it, but the Broncos aren't in a position to promise him a starting job, even if they have the cap space to re-sign him.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are already comfortable with Singleton as a starter, and he's not only proven to be productive, but he's also a team captain. When push comes to shove, the Broncos will err on the side of the captain, even though Singleton is three years older (33) than Strnad.

Replacement options: Singleton (if re-signed), Levelle Bailey, Karene Reid, Drew Sanders, and Jordan Turner.

John Franklin-Myers | DL

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos had the opportunity to extend Franklin-Myers during the 2025 season, but apparently didn't even contact him. Meanwhile, Denver extended several players in-season, including fellow trenchman Malcolm Roach.

For reasons that nobody understands, Franklin-Myers doesn't appear to be in the Broncos' long-term plans. Complicating the issue and making it all the more likely he won't be back is the contract he's projected to command on the open market.

Suffice it to say, Franklin-Myers is going to get paid. But it won't be by the Broncos.

Replacement options: Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Sai'vion Jones.

Michael Burton | FB

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Michael Burton (20) during the American national anthem before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Burton has long been a Sean Payton guy, dating back to their time together in New Orleans. However, the veteran fullback suffered a season-ending injury last summer, and the guy Payton turned to — Adam Prentice — turned in a Pro Bowl-caliber year.

Prentice is five years younger than Burton, and he doesn't have the health concerns. However, Prentice is also a free agent, so the decision will come down to one or the other. My bet is that Denver goes with Prentice, allowing the 34-year-old Burton to try his luck elsewhere.

Replacement options: Prentice and Nate Adkins.

Sam Ehlinger | QB

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Broncos like carrying three quarterbacks, balanced between the active roster and the practice squad. Bo Nix's freak injury in the divisional round of the playoffs illustrates the reasons for the Broncos' approach to rostering quarterbacks. It's better to have and not need than to need and not have.

Ehlinger signed with Denver last offseason looking to rehab his NFL stock. He was able to do that, showing out well in the preseason, especially the finale.

Ehlinger had opportunities to leave the Broncos' practice squad for a spot on another team's 53-man roster but opted to stay in Denver with Payton. After a year in the Payton system, though, it's time for Ehlinger to spread his wings and seek his NFL fate.

Replacement options: The NFL draft will offer the Broncos several developmental options at quarterback.

Sam Mustipher | C

The Broncos had some injury misfortune at center this past season, and thank goodness for Mustipher. When Luke Wattenberg went down in the final quarter of the season, the Broncos turned to Alex Forsyth at center.

That went well, until Forsyth got dinged up. The Broncos had to scramble, signing Mustipher off of the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad, who stepped in and played 16 snaps in relief of Forsyth in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

With Wattenberg extended on a long-term deal, and Forsyth returning for his contract year, Mustipher will be looking to take his talents elsewhere. But he'll continue to be a guy the Broncos monitor, just because of how valuable he proved to be in a pinch.

Replacement options: Forsyth and the NFL draft.