NFL Insider Projects Two Major Trades for Broncos’ Offense

Since the Denver Broncos were bounced from the playoffs without quarterback Bo Nix at the helm, their focus shifted to re-fortifying the roster. Most of the offseason speculation has centered around the wide receiver and running back positions.

Almost immediately, we heard a fair amount of buzz about the possibility of acquiring the often difficult but talented receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown offers an intriguing, potentially electrifying upside, especially if his more questionable character traits could be held in check by Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

On the other hand, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated believes the Broncos will take a bold risk on the trade market, not stopping at acquiring Brown. Orr recently suggested that Broncos GM George Paton should double-dip in the trade market to also grab Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery.

"Sean Payton will trade for both David Montgomery and A.J. Brown," Orr wrote, by way of a bold prediction header. "Continuing last season’s aggressive free-agency push to bolster the defense, Payton, spurred by his near miss at reaching Super Bowl LX, will spend multiple picks between the second and fourth rounds to bring in veterans who can keep Denver in the hunt."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Montgomery's Resume

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during the second half at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Montgomery has seen his role diminish in Detroit due to the stellar Jahmyr Gibbs, but perhaps that has made the soon-to-be 29-year-old running back a little fresher and more available.

After Montgomery registered career lows for carries (158) and yards (716) in 2025, the possibility of the Lions getting back roughly $3.5 million in salary-cap savings in exchange for a mid-round pick would make a lot of sense.

Similarly, Montgomery might be at a point in his career where he feels he needs to move on and be the featured back once again, but Gibbs would prefer to keep their partnership intact.

“Of course I want David back,” Gibbs said via the Detroit Free Press ' Dave Birkett . “The whole team would want David back, but it’s ultimately up to him. He’s going to do what’s best for him and his family and whatever he decides to do I’m going to support 100%. But of course we want him back, though.”

The Broncos' Point of View

Now, whether the Broncos are willing to part company with some draft picks remains unclear, but they certainly wanted to hold onto them ahead of last season's trade deadline.

Bringing in a proven power back to complement RJ Harvey has to be a major item on their offseason to-do list, and Montgomery would be a good fit.

There is an alternative argument that giving up trade capital for Montgomery makes little sense, particularly if the Broncos can bring the younger 27-year-old J.K. Dobbins back to pick up where he left off last season.

Dobbins's troubled injury history may force the Broncos' hand to go in a different direction, but he was playing at such a high level before his injury that Paton might be more inclined to run it back with the young veteran.

In recent times, NFL general managers have leaned into paying running backs a bit more, but Paton has not jumped on that bandwagon just yet.

Going big after the likes of Breece Hall from the New York Jets would probably price the Broncos out of the market to also pay Brown to catch passes for them. Financial constraints are always part of the offseason roster-building picture.

The Takeaway

Fans wouldn't push back too hard at the trade Orr is suggesting the Broncos make to get Montgomery in the fold. All told, the productive player on a cost-controlled contract would appeal to any GM looking to build a Super Bowl contender.

Whether Montgomery is the dynamic impact player the Broncos need right now is up for debate. At the end of the day, finding complementary pieces for Nix is going to be all about establishing some balance within the Payton offense.