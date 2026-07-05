One Trade That Could Still Transform the Broncos Offseason

The Denver Broncos' roster, as constructed, could probably walk into next season and be a pretty safe bet to win double-digit games.

They've got virtually every important piece from last year's 14-win campaign back on the roster, added a bona fide star receiver in Jaylen Waddle to pair with Courtland Sutton, and have little reason to believe they won't be fighting for the top spot in the AFC West once again.

But what if the Broncos were to make one more trade to bring in another dose of talent heading into training camp? Where on the roster would Denver be best served to apply some tweaks, and who could be a realistic target to pursue?

The tight end spot might be an area that makes sense for Denver to look into an upgrade for, even if it's to bring in a backup behind Evan Engram. And if they were to do so, a guy like Chicago Bears' seventh-year veteran Cole Kmet might be one to keep at the top of mind.

Why Adding Another Tight End Makes Sense for Denver

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) celebrates with Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the 2026 season, the Broncos' outlook at tight end on the depth chart is at least serviceable.

They've got Evan Engram running it back after a solid first year with Denver in 2025, have a tenured veteran in Adam Trautman in for what will be the fourth year of his Broncos career, and a new fifth-round rookie in Justin Joly as an upside bet.

It's a group that's decent, but not blowing anyone away as one of the top 10, maybe even top 15 at their respective position throughout the NFL. And in a league that seems to be trending towards heavier 12 and 13 personnel usage, having a strong point at tight end is more important than it's been in recent years.

Last season, the Broncos were towards the bottom half of the league for 12 personnel (28th out of 32) and 13 personnel (22nd out of 32) usage, according to numbers from SumerSports. Perhaps Sean Payton is looking to expand his offense into one that can rely more on those heavier sets, but that only becomes possible with the right group in place at tight end.

If the Broncos were to go out and get someone like Cole Kmet, though, then the feelings tend to change on how dynamic they can be in those heavier personnel sets, and might take this offense to another level.

Cole Kmet Could Be Worth Putting on the Broncos' Radar

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at teams around the league who were more reliant on those 12 and 13 personnel sets, the Bears were right up there with some of the highest usage teams. Nearly a third of their offensive plays were in 12 personnel, and ranked top-five in the NFL when it came to 13 personnel.

That shows you how much Chicago––a pretty strong offensive attack under Ben Johnson––trusts their tight ends to be both blocking and pass-catching threats, particularly Kmet and their TE1 for next season in Colston Loveland

And as Loveland starts to take the reins as the top target at the position next season, maybe that could leave them to at least consider making Kmet expendable, and banking on their own depth in-house to step up to the plate as the next man up.

Perhaps they don't want to shake up their current position group from the success they saw last season, but it doesn't have to hold back the Broncos from calling to check in on the 27-year-old. And with the right offer, most players can be attainable when push comes to shove.

Kmet would immediately be the second, or even first, tight end on the Broncos’ depth chart, can be a strong presence as a blocker, and add another target in Bo Nix's arsenal, which never hurts. He's also under two years of contractual control that makes him more than a short-term bet, which adds even more incentive from Denver's perspective.

Even while he might be a little tough to pry away from Chicago, it feels like he could be acquired for around a day three pick, and be worth every bit of Denver's investment for now and heading into the season after.

So if the Broncos are in the market to deal, and the Bears are listening to calls, keep Kmet on the radar as someone Denver could utilize.

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