Broncos HC Sean Payton Explains Importance of LT Garett Bolles

Denver Broncos mainstay left tackle Garett Bolles impacts the game week-to-week in ways that even a well-trained observer couldn't notice.

"A lot" of ways, according to Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who explained that Bolles' high-level ability in pass protection directly translates to the opponents' defensive approaches.

“You can’t chip, nudge everyone and you want flare control into the route," Payton told reporters during his post-practice availability on Wednesday. "A lot of times it might be one rusher that you really want to help with. Yes. I know the whole story of the blind side, but you want one of those... In other words, that left tackle, there are times where I’ll say to ‘Bollesy’ (Bolles), ‘Hey, you’ve got him.’ He can do that. Yes, if we’re having to make... Now there’s times if [Charger OLB] Khalil Mack lines up there, we might move the tight end over there with a Mack protection and just nudge wherever he’s at. Last week we had a little protection plan for where [Chiefs DT Chris] Jones was. So I think that’s tonight’s meeting and it takes a while. Yes, we appreciate the skillset he has.”

A first-team All-Pro last season, Bolles is in the midst of another all-star campaign -- one that could earn him the NFL's Protector of the Year Award. Entering Week 9, he ranks as Pro Football Focus' No. 6 offensive tackle among 69 qualifiers; the ninth-best run blocker and the fourth-best in pass-pro.

Across 492 offensive snaps, Bolles has yet to allow a sack on quarterback Bo Nix while surrendering just one hit and three pressures. This, despite facing some of the league's top defenses (Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks) to open the season.

“Nobody scares me," the tenth-year veteran told The Denver Post earlier this week. "I respect all these guys, but nothing scares me. I’m not scared to go against those dudes like some people are in the league. I think that’s what separates me from everybody else.”

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (right) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Romello Height (left) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upcoming for Bolles and Co.

Bolles' next mission, one that comes before the Week 10 bye, will be to keep Nix upright on Sunday against the middling Carolina Panthers, whose interim-coordinator-led defense ranks 28th in the NFL in sacks this year with 11. Their 11.5% pressure rate ranks 30th among all teams.

Though some view this as a classic trap game for Denver, Bolles and the rest of his offensive line mates should be able to weather the Panthers' toothless pass-rush, and the Broncos likely coast to an easier victory than most other weeks.

Beyond that is the NFL trade deadline in which the Broncos could be active -- perhaps along the front-five. ESPN recently suggested that the club acquires former Pro Bowl OL Landon Dickerson from the Philadelphia Eagles, presumably to replace the man to Bolles' right, incumbent starting guard Ben Powers.

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