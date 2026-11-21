The altitude alone makes Empower Field at Mile High one of the NFL's most distinct -- and often challenging -- venues when opposing teams come to town.

But that can be adjusted to. Unlike, many times, another advantage the Denver Broncos have at home: the unrelenting crowd noise, which can be so loud, so vibrational, that broadcast cameras begin visibly shaking.

It's unmistakable, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton won't pretend that it doesn't have a legitmate impact on the course of a game. Because it has ... and will.

“It’s perfect right now. It’s been outstanding. I think I did say it," Payton told reporters on Friday. "The false start in [against] Kansas City is the difference between winning and losing a game. So if you just said, ‘Hey, we beat the Chiefs because of them.’ I think I said that. It’s outstanding. That in-huddle stress, I just can’t tell you. You’re trying to communicate, you’re trying to communicate a play, a formation, a shift, you’re giving a cadence. If that in-huddle stress is a problem, then generally speaking, there’s going to be something that takes its toll. It just does.”

According to Sharp Football Analysis, which has been tracking data since 2018, the Broncos rank second in the league over that span at generating opponent offensive pre-snap and holding penalties. Last season, they placed sixth in the publication's homefield advantage list.

What's more, Denver ranked eighth last season by drawing 25 false-start penalties that were to their benefit, 17 of which came in the not-so-friendly confines of the Mile High City, per NFLPenalties.com.

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Fans react in the first half between Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good Chance to Get Loud Sunday

Emerging from their bye, the Broncos will remain home this Sunday to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for their first of two divisional matchups this year. While some caution "trap game," this is also a chance to restake control atop the AFC West if the club moves to 8-2.

Though the Broncos are highly-favored by oddsmakers, the Raiders do present a few challenges with their collection of talent, including running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers -- both of whom will be getting the ball from reigning No. 1 overall draft pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, in his second career start.

“I remember his draft, and he’s super explosive," Payton noted of Jeanty. "You’re seeing a lot of explosive plays in the passing game. [Head Coach] Klint [Kubiak], those guys—before it’s all said and done—they’re committed to running the football and running the keepers off of it, the play action. They’ve done that extremely well as his father did. He did it in Seattle. I remember his draft and obviously it was a real good read relative to the player.”

Broncos Country ... you're up.

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