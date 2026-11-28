The Denver Broncos entered Week 12's Black Friday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on a six-game winning streak.

The Broncos hadn't lost since Week 4 in San Francisco. Alas, the Steelers were uniquely motivated against the Broncos, turning in an inspired performance as they closed ranks around their beleaguered head coach Mike McCarthy and reedemed the organization's reputation, to an extent, after Aaron Rodgers dragged it through the mud.

The Broncos lost big — 27-5 — but it wasn't the end of the world. In fact, Denver's third loss of the season could be a blessing in disguise.

Allow me to explain.

Popping the Pressure Balloon

Bo Nix takes the field in Pittsburgh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carrying the weight of a long winning streak can become withering. It's exciting while it's happening, but over time, it can wear on a team and give it a false sense of superiority.

Getting punched in the mouth hurts, but it can recenter a team, allow it to identify its flaws, and give it the chance to improve them down the stretch so that when the playoffs arrive, the team has been through the refiner's fire and is a much stronger and sharper tool.

It happened to the Broncos last year, and it was a blessing in disguise. The Broncos were riding an 11-game winning streak entering Week 16's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All the talk centered around the winning streak and whether the Broncos could break the franchise record, instead of the playoffs, winning the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, and making it to the Super Bowl. The Jaguars blasted the Broncos at Mile High , and the winning streak died at 11 games.

However, given that Jacksonville was a playoff-bound foe, it was a timely reality check that helped the Broncos shake off the pressure of the winning streak, and focus on the task at hand of winning the division, and gearing up for a playoff run.

By the way, it's not as if the flaws that Jacksonville exposed in that Week 16 game were immediately fixed by the Broncos. Denver barely beat a Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs team at Arrowhead Stadium the next week, while the Chargers, without Justin Herbert, took the Broncos down to the wire in the season finale.

But the Broncos won both games and secured not only the division crown, but also the No. 1 seed, which bought them a first-round bye. They really needed that break to get healthy and rest up for the Buffalo Blils in the divsional round.

We all know what happened from there. Bo Nix outdueled Josh Allen, and while the Broncos advanced to the AFC championship game, it came at the cost of their starting quarterback. Nix broke his ankle on the third-to-last play, which not only torpedoed what remained of his second season, but also the Broncos' Super Bowl hopes.

Make no mistake, Nix was bad against the Steelers , but his three turnovers — let's face it — were exceedingly uncharacteristic. It's not like he does this every day. This was an outlier game, in wet weather , and on the road against an inspired playoff-caliber opponent.

Don't mistake me; I'm not excusing Nix, but the Broncos' offensive line also turned in its worst performance of the season, compounding his bad day at the office and magnifying the suck. On the other side of the ball, the Broncos' defense couldn't stop the run and once again fell prey to a handful of explosive plays on the ground and through the air.

Bless the Mini-Bye

Sean Payton looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With this Black Friday game coming on a short week, the Broncos now get the benefit of a mini-bye on the other side. That gives them a couple of extra days to lick their wounds, take stock, and regalvanize for the stretch run.

December football is upon us, Broncos Country. And while it would have been nice to see the Broncos prevail over a conference foe and one of the two plus-.500 opponents remaining on the schedule, it ended up being a perfect storm of factors that cut against them and exposed flaws that we hoped had been fixed over the preceding month of football.

Instead, Sean Payton and Vance Joseph have to face some hard truths and work quickly to fix them, with the full knowledge that the Broncos are running out of time to do so. That creates some urgency, and urgency has always produced the best version of the Broncos.

The Takeaway

This loss wasn't a 'Payton and Nix writ large' indictment. Let's not make it bigger than it was. It was bad, but it's only Denver's third loss of the season, and just its sixth defeat in the past 28 regular-season games.

It gives the Broncos the perfect opportunity to be brutally honest and frank with themselves, with a little extra time from the mini-bye to work on the issues. Yeah, we now have to ask serious questions about Nix's viability in wet-weather games and the Jekyll-and-Hyde dichotomy between the Broncos at home and on the road, but no team is perfect.

The Broncos still have their warts, but we'll find out what's what and who's who as the Broncos enter the December stretch of their schedule, starting next week at home against the Miami Dolphins. Perhaps it's the fatalist in me, but I'm a firm believer in the 'some things happen for a reason' point of view.

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