Browns Still Have These Three QB Options Available in Free Agency
With questions revolving around the Cleveland Browns' current quarterback situation, fans have yet to receive an answer despite multiple big-name free agents finding a new home.
However, there still remains hope that general manager Andrew Berry and the front office can land a veteran quarterback for the 2025 regular season. Here are three names to keep an eye on heading into the heart of the free agency tampering period.
Joe Flacco
Could we see a possible reunion between the Browns and former quarterback Joe Flacco?
In his five regular season starts for Cleveland back in 2023, the 40-year-old led the franchise to a 4-1 record, while also throwing for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns during the span. Despite helping the organization reach the playoffs, the Browns did not bring him back in 2024, as he spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts.
This would be a perfect filler for Cleveland if they miss out on another big-name quarterback due his familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense.
Daniel Jones
After being cut by the New York Giants midway through the 2024 season, Daniel Jones has resurfaced as potential free agent signing for the Browns.
Jones could bring a lot to the table for a quarterback-needy team. He is the youngest player out of this group at age 27, and still has a solid arm that can push the ball downfield. It may not be a flashy signing, but there is a chance that he could have developed under head coach Kevin O'Connell in his short-lived time with the Minnesota Vikings.
Jacoby Brissett
Another former Browns' quarterback is still available on the market, as Jacoby Brissett has yet to find a new home.
Brissett was Cleveland's original backup to Deshaun Watson during the 2022 season. The 32-year-old journeyman played in 16 games for the Browns, throwing for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns during the stretch. With his veteran presence in the building and his familiarity with the system, Brissett could be solid backup option if the Browns pair him with a young quarterback.
