Browns Digest

Browns Still Have These Three QB Options Available in Free Agency

Despite multiple dominos falling in quarterback free agency market, here are three names still available for the Cleveland Browns.

Dylan Feltovich

Jan 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) yells from the line of scrimmage during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) yells from the line of scrimmage during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

With questions revolving around the Cleveland Browns' current quarterback situation, fans have yet to receive an answer despite multiple big-name free agents finding a new home.

However, there still remains hope that general manager Andrew Berry and the front office can land a veteran quarterback for the 2025 regular season. Here are three names to keep an eye on heading into the heart of the free agency tampering period.

Joe Flacco

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) draws back to pass Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could we see a possible reunion between the Browns and former quarterback Joe Flacco?

In his five regular season starts for Cleveland back in 2023, the 40-year-old led the franchise to a 4-1 record, while also throwing for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns during the span. Despite helping the organization reach the playoffs, the Browns did not bring him back in 2024, as he spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

This would be a perfect filler for Cleveland if they miss out on another big-name quarterback due his familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Daniel Jones

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones (13) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After being cut by the New York Giants midway through the 2024 season, Daniel Jones has resurfaced as potential free agent signing for the Browns.

Jones could bring a lot to the table for a quarterback-needy team. He is the youngest player out of this group at age 27, and still has a solid arm that can push the ball downfield. It may not be a flashy signing, but there is a chance that he could have developed under head coach Kevin O'Connell in his short-lived time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacoby Brissett

Another former Browns' quarterback is still available on the market, as Jacoby Brissett has yet to find a new home.

Brissett was Cleveland's original backup to Deshaun Watson during the 2022 season. The 32-year-old journeyman played in 16 games for the Browns, throwing for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns during the stretch. With his veteran presence in the building and his familiarity with the system, Brissett could be solid backup option if the Browns pair him with a young quarterback.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Browns QB Jameis Winston Receiving Interest from Two Teams

MORE: QB Dominos Fall as Cleveland Browns Search for Their Solution

MORE: Former Browns Defender Released By Hated Rival

MORE: Adam Schefter Offers Surprising QB Update for Cleveland Browns

MORE: Browns Could Reunite With Former Pro Bowl Defender in Free Agency

Published |Modified
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Browns Opinion