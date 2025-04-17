Browns Must Address Budding Problem That Could Blow Up in Their Face
With the NFL Draft just around the corner, everyone if focused on what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick and whether or not they will select a quarterback.
And rightfully so, given that the Browns had arguably the worst quarterback situation in football this past season and definitely need to find an answer under center.
However, Cleveland also has an under-the-radar problem that no one seems to be discussing: the cornerback position.
How, you ask? Well, the Browns currently have three very capable cornerbacks on their roster: Denzel Ward (who is one of the best corners in football), Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. But here's the thing: the latter two are slated to hit free agency next offseason, and Ward has suffered six concussions throughout his NFL career.
So, yeah: Cleveland absolutely has a major issue it must address in its secondary, even if it doesn't appear to be a glaring hole at the moment.
Ward is under contract through 2027, but he has never played a full season since entering the league in 2018. When healthy, he is genuinely elite, but he has a very checkered medical history, which is actually one of the reasons the Browns should consider trading him.
Then, in the case of Newsome and Emerson, neither have been consistent enough for Cleveland to commit to long term.
Fortunately, there are plenty of good cornerbacks that will be available in this year's draft class, and while quarterback, wide receiver and other positions seem to be greater areas of need, the Browns would be remiss to ignore selecting a corner.
Does that mean Cleveland should try to trade for another first-round draft pick to land a cornerback? No, but it may be wise for the Browns to consider selecting a corner on Day 2, or perhaps in the fourth round when there should still be some good ones on the board.
Cleveland can't get lost in the fog here. It must seriously examine all of its gaps and address them properly. That includes finding a cornerback later this month.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Issues Brutal Reality About Nick Chubb
MORE: Browns Linked to Absurd Blockbuster Trade With NFC Team
MORE: Browns' Joe Flacco Seems to Want Travis Hunter in Cleveland
MORE: Browns-Chiefs Trade Proposal Pairs Myles Garrett With Rising Star
MORE: Browns Analyst Doubles Down on Dak Prescott Trade Rumor