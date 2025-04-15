Browns Clearly Thinking of Swinging Big NFL Draft Trade
There has been endless discussion about what the Cleveland Browns will do with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, and most of it revolves around whether or not they will take Shedeur Sanders.
However, there is another avenue the Browns could explore that isn't really being discussed all that heavily: trading the selection.
Cleveland's visit with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made it pretty clear that the Browns are considering trading down, as there is no way they will be selecting McMillan at No. 2. Heck, McMillan's stock has dipped to the point where some feel he may fall into the 20s.
So, why else would Cleveland meet with McMillan? That is, of course, unless the Browns want to trade back into the first round to select the 6-foot-5 pass-catcher.
Either way, Cleveland is obviously weighing the possibility of swinging a significant NFL Draft trade, whether that means moving down or potentially acquiring another first-round pick.
McMillan actually would represent a fantastic get for the Browns in a scenario where they take Sanders at No. 2 and then land another first-rounder to also nab McMillan, who has a chance to be a legitimate top-flight receiver on the professional level.
Yes, Cleveland may just be doing its due diligence in visiting with McMillan, but to be perfectly honest, the meeting seems like a waste of time unless the Browns think they may end up drafting him. And again, they aren't taking him where they are currently positioned.
We'll see what Cleveland decides to do before the end of the month. It's certainly been an interesting ride so far. That's for sure.
