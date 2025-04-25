Browns Have Dream Shedeur Sanders Scenario Right in Front of Them
The Cleveland Browns didn't land Travis Hunter in the first round of the NFL Draft. As a matter of fact, they chose to avoid him by trading down to No. 5 and taking Mason Graham.
That certainly rubbed Browns fans the wrong way, and understandably so. But Cleveland still has an opportunity to get back into the good graces of its fans by taking Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 33rd overall pick of the NFL Draft on Friday evening.
Yes, Sanders has slipped into the second round, which some did feel could happen. Even Jaxson Dart was taken before him, with the New York Giants trading up to land him. That has placed a brilliant opportunity right underneath the Browns' noses.
The question is, will Cleveland take advantage of it?
It seems hard to imagine the Browns not snatching Sanders with their top second-round pick. It's one thing to pass on Sanders inside the top 10, but at No. 33? The value there is incredible.
Sanders led the country in completion percentage this past season. He threw 37 touchdown passes. He has been compared by some to Patrick Mahomes.
Yes, there may be a whole lot of boom-or-bust potential here, but again, the fact that the 23-year-old has fallen to Day 2 minimizes that risk. If Cleveland take Sanders with the 33rd pick and he doesn't materialize on the NFL level, not many would fault the Browns for it.
Sure, Cleveland still has plenty of areas it must address. It needs a running back, it has to shore up its receiving corps behind Jerry Jeudy, and its offensive line requires a bit of an overhaul. But none of that will matter without a franchise quarterback.
The Browns could always punt to the 2026 NFL Draft for their answer under center, but there is no guarantee Cleveland will be able to find one then, either. Right now, though, the Browns have the chance to finally solve their problem at the quarterback position.
Sanders is right there. If Cleveland doesn't select him, it could represent one of the biggest missed opportunities in the history of the franchise, and that's saying something.
