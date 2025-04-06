Browns Must Take Travis Hunter At No. 2 and Here's Why
In a mere 18 days, the Cleveland Browns will make a major decision when they're on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. In many respects, the draft starts with them.
The consensus has been for a while now that the Tennessee Titans will take top quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick. That leaves Cleveland choosing from the best of everyone else.
They could follow suit and take the next best QB in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. What's becoming increasingly more likely, however, is that the Browns won't go that route and will instead be choosing between the two best non-QBs – and arguably players overall – in Penn State's Abdul Carter and Colorado's Travis Hunter.
If Cleveland's final decision is down to those two names, Hunter should be the pick.
That's no disrespect to Carter, who has a chance to be a tremendously impactful pass rusher in the NFL. The idea of lining up Carter opposite of Myles Garrett is certainly an enticing one. Those two could wreak havoc together.
Hunter, however, offers more bang for your buck. Fills a more pressing need. And comes with fewer overall concerns.
It all starts with Heisman winner's ability to play both sides of the ball – a trait that makes him a one-of-a-kind talent. It's also a major reason why he's separated himself from most of this class despite not playing specializing in one position.
As the analytics-driven organization the Browns are, adding someone who can be used to play two premium positions is extremely valuable. Wide receiver is already considered a massive need for Cleveland this offseason. Cornerback, on the other hand, is not, but general manager Andrew Berry has always prioritized drafting defensive backs.
The Browns could and would find ways to utilize Hunter on defense. Especially considering that CB Greg Newsome probably isn't long for Cleveland. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and with no signs of the two reaching an extension, 2025 is either his last year with the team or he'll be traded before it even kicks off.
On multiple occasions this offseason Berry has raved about Hunter, particularly highlighting his ball skills. That's one of the main reasons the Browns' GM admitted they view him more as a WR than a DB. For what it's worth, he's been graded by most as the top corner in this class and at least shares the top spot at wide receiver.
Another important part of the Carter versus Hunter debate is that there's an understanding that this draft class doesn't come with a true "generational" prospect. In recent weeks, Carter has been discussed in that light, but there are been plenty of questions about him as a player, like most players entering the NFL.
More simply, this isn't like Myles Garrett in 2017. That year, taking Garrett was considered a slam dunk of slam dunks. So the Browns took the alley-oop.
With Carter, there are concerns about his size. Lingering injuries to his shoulder and a stress reaction in his foot. He's also only been an edge rusher for one full season at this point in his career. None of those things add up to "can't miss."
That's not to say Hunter is a for-sure hit either, but he's a little closer to generational than Carter, if for nothing else than the fact that he could become the NFL's Shohei Ohtani.
Carter should become a stellar player on Sundays for another NFL team. For the Cleveland Browns, though, Hunter just makes more sense.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Could Pull Off Mammoth NFL Draft Heist in This Scenario
MORE: Insider Reveals Massive Intel on Browns' NFL Draft Plans
MORE: Browns Connected to Colossal Potential Trade With Raiders
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Drops Bold Claim on Potentially Being Drafted by Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders May Have Dropped Huge Hint on Browns' Draft Plans