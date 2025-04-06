Browns Could Pull Off Mammoth NFL Draft Heist in This Scenario
Many are debating whether or not the Cleveland Browns will select a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft, but is it possible they can take a signal-caller while still filling another need on Day 1?
Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily thinks so, and she outlines a scenario in which the Browns can land both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders later this month.
"This would be the most intriguing possibility. Cleveland only has one pick in the first round - for now. But, they have the first pick in the 2nd round and still have two 3rd rounders to trade in this draft, and it'd be very interesting to see if they try to trade back into the first round to take both Hunter and Sanders in the draft," Pedraza wrote.
Sanders' stock has been falling, so it actually is within the realm of possibility that the Browns can take Hunter at No. 2 and then circle back and nab Sanders a little later in the first round.
"It'd likely take a decent package to land another first rounder in this draft, but moving up by trading with someone less quarterback needy than the Browns is definitely possible," Pedraza added.
A report surfaced over the weekend that Cleveland seems to be zeroing in on Hunter with the No. 2 selection, so the Browns may already have plans of snatching Hunter and then trying to trade back into the first round to bag Sanders, as well.
That would be quite the haul for Cleveland and would absolutely satisfy the fan base. Whether or not the Browns can actually manage to achieve such a massive feat remains to be seen.
