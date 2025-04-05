Browns Connected to Colossal Potential Trade With Raiders
The Cleveland Browns don't seem like they have a firm grip on what they want to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Well, according to speculation, anyway.
Based on everything we have heard, the Browns don't appear to be entirely comfortable on taking Shedeur Sanders at their current position in the draft order, but would that change if Cleveland was able to move down?
ESPN's Tony Grossi thinks so and has proposed a scenario in which the Browns would swing a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, where Cleveland would send the second overall pick to the Raiders in exchange for No. 6 and more.
“So imagine this scenario: the Browns use No. 6 on Sanders to compete with Kenny Pickett for their starting QB job," Grossi said. "With No. 33 and No. 37, they can fill pressing needs at running back and offensive tackle. Then they still have two third-rounders, No. 67 and No. 94, to address other positions."
Grossi's full proposal is that Cleveland would trade the No. 2 pick to Las Vegas and receive No. 6, the Raiders' second-round selection and a 2026 second-rounder in return.
That would be a rather difficult offer to ignore for the Browns, and as Grossi notes, they might still be able to nab Sanders with the sixth pick.
The Raiders just signed Geno Smith to a big extension, so they have signaled that they won't be taking a quarterback in Round 1. That means Cleveland would be in the clear completing a deal with them.
There is definitely a realistic possibility in which the Browns could trade the second overall pick for a treasure trove of assets, so we'll see what happens in the coming weeks.
