Browns, Patriots Could Hook Up for Compelling WR Trade
The Cleveland Browns haven't exactly done much to address their wide receiver room this offseason, passing on selecting one in the NFL Draft and only adding Diontae Johnson in free agency.
Right now, the Browns have Jerry Jeudy and not much else at the position, and unless Cedric Tillman has a breakout year in 2025 (which actually is possible), then they could be in some trouble.
Cleveland does still have time to make a move to address the issue, and while the free-agent market is very thin at this point (outside of Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, who probably aren't signing with the Browns), there may be some trade options available.
One potential target is New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte, whom ESPN's Adam Schefter deemed as "expendable" before the draft.
The Patriots added multiple wide outs over the last couple of months, signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins while also drafting Kyle Williams. With so many receivers competing for a couple of remaining spots, they may have to make a trade to clear that glut.
Could New England move Boutte, and if it does attempt to do so, would Cleveland get involved?
Let me preface this by saying that I don't think the Pats should trade Boutte. He actually had a productive campaign in 2024, catching 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns in what was just his second NFL season. He is also only 23 years old.
However, the Patriots have Diggs, Hollins, Williams, DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Efton Chism II vying for spots on the 53-man roster. Diggs, Williams and Douglas are locks, and you have to think Hollins makes the team, as well. If New England carries six wide outs, that leaves just two open slots, so the Pats may benefit from moving Boutte for a draft pick.
The Browns absolutely need to add some weapons for whoever will be playing quarterback next fall, especially if it ends up being one of their two rookies in Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. Just having Jeudy and hoping that Tillman takes the next step is not enough.
Boutte isn't a No. 1 guy, but he has proven to be a very capable auxiliary option and a legitimate vertical threat. Cleveland surely wouldn't have to part with more than a Day 3 pick if the Patriots make him available, so it's something the Browns should seriously consider.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Intriguing WR Move Following Rookie Minicamp
MORE: Cleveland Browns Add Former Steelers Key Defender
MORE: Cleveland Browns Shredded for Controversial Offseason Decision
MORE: Browns Linked to Another QB Trade, But This One Makes Sense
MORE: Deion Sanders Fires Off Blunt Message on Cleveland Browns QB