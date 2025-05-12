Cleveland Browns Make Intriguing WR Move Following Rookie Minicamp
The Cleveland Browns are definitely in need of some help at wide receiver, and they just made an intriguing move in an attempt to address the position.
The Browns have signed former Western Kentucky receiver Kisean Johnson to a contract after an impressive showing at rookie minicamp, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Johnson went undrafted, but apparently wowed Cleveland enough over the weekend for the receiver-needy team to give him a chance.
The 6-foot-1 wide out began his collegiate career at Alabama State in 2021 and spent three seasons with the Hornets before transferring to Western Kentucky after 2023. He enjoyed a solid campaign with the Hilltoppers in 2024, hauling in 75 receptions for 925 yards and seven touchdowns.
While Johnson never posted a 1,000-yard season throughout his NCAA tenure, he did display some explosiveness, like in 2022 when he averaged 17.1 yards per catch.
The Browns are in desperate need of help at wide receiver, as they inexplicably did not use a single draft pick in that area and instead opted to sign veteran Diontae Johnson shortly afterward. That would have been a significant addition a few years ago, but in 2024, the 28-year-old bounced around between three different teams and logged just 33 catches for 375 yards and three scores.
Cleveland has Jerry Jeudy and not a whole lot else in terms of proven talent in its receiver room and seems to be relying on a breakout season from Cedric Tillman in 2025.
Perhaps a sleeper—like Kisean Johnson—could emerge for the team in training camp.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Add Former Steelers Key Defender
MORE: Cleveland Browns Shredded for Controversial Offseason Decision
MORE: Browns Linked to Another QB Trade, But This One Makes Sense
MORE: Deion Sanders Fires Off Blunt Message on Cleveland Browns QB
MORE: Browns Fans Will Absolutely Love This Bold Prediction on QB Situation